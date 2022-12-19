Newcastle United vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Tuesday 20 December, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered.

Eddie Howe's side will be looking to pick up from where they left off before the break for World Cup 2022. Newcastle (opens in new tab) had a fantastic start to the season, losing only one of their first 15 matches in the Premier League to sit third ahead of the campaign's resumption on Boxing Day.

Before the action got under way, Newcastle were tipped to potentially challenge for Europa League qualification.

So far at least, they have exceeded expectations. The Magpies look like genuine contenders for a top-four finish, in large part because of an exceptional defensive record: no team in the division has conceded as few goals as Howe's men.

Without silverware since 1955, Newcastle fans are desperate for the club to lift a trophy sooner rather than later. The Carabao Cup, in which they have already eliminated Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab), offers an opportunity to do so.

Bournemouth (opens in new tab) have also overachieved relative to pre-season predictions, although there is still a long way to go in 2022/23. They sit 14th in the Premier League standings, although the Cherries lost four of their last five games prior to the pause.

In this competition, Gary O'Neil's men edged out Norwich on penalties before thrashing Everton (opens in new tab) 4-1 in the last round. They are through to the fourth round for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

Bournemouth will have to make do without first-choice goalkeeper Neto, who is nursing a hamstring injury. This game may come a few days too soon for Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks, both of whom are closing in on a return to fitness.

Newcastle remain without Alex Isak due to injury, while Fabian Schar might not be ready to start after a bout of illness. Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth and Joelinton are also in the treatment room and none will play a part here.

Form

Newcastle United: WDWWW

Bournemouth: WWLLL

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth will be played at St James' Park.

Other games

MK Dons vs Leicester (opens in new tab), Southampton (opens in new tab) vs Lincoln and Wycombe vs Gillingham will also take place on Wednesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 20 December and the match is not being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

