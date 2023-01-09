Newcastle United vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Newcastle United vs Leicester City live stream and match preview, Tuesday 20 December, 8pm GMT

Newcastle United vs Leicester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) have not won a trophy since 1955, an extraordinarily long drought for a club of their size. The club's fans were left disappointed after a defeat by Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend ended their hopes of winning the FA Cup, leaving the Carabao Cup as their best chance of silverware this season.

Newcastle, who have already eliminated Tranmere, Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) and Bournemouth (opens in new tab) from the competition this season, are flying high in the Premier League. A 0-0 draw with Arsenal (opens in new tab) last time out kept them third in the standings, nine points adrift of top spot (although they have played a game more than the Gunners).

A top-four finish is starting to look like a realistic objective for Eddie Howe's side, but many Newcastle fans would actually prefer to see their team win a trophy this term. There is thus little chance of Howe resting regular first-teamers on Tuesday as he did for the meeting with Wednesday at the weekend.

Leicester (opens in new tab) are enduring a disappointing campaign in the top flight, but they remain in both cup competitions. A 1-0 victory over Gillingham on Saturday was not particularly convincing, but Brendan Rodgers' side at least found a way to get the job done.

With European qualification now highly unlikely (at least via their Premier League position), Leicester are also set to take the Carabao and FA Cups seriously for as long as they remain in them.

The Foxes will have to make do without James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare and Ryan Bertrand at St James' Park.

Dennis Praet could feature in some capacity, while James Maddison is fighting to be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth, while Allan Saint-Maximin will need to be checked after illness.

Form

Newcastle United: LDDWW

Leicester City: WLLLW

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Leicester City will be played at St James' Park.

Other games

Manchester United (opens in new tab) vs Charlton Athletic, another Carabao Cup quarter-final, is also due to take place on Tuesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 10 January and the match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Carabao Cup action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.