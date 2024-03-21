The Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit is out, with Nike going full Samba in its design

The Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit is out, with the Selecao hoping it will provide international glory in the summer.

Brazil head to the USA naturally among the favourites to go all the way, so it was always going to be intriguing when Nike dropped their international shirts.

Though it's difficult to go wrong with the iconic yellow adorned by Brazil, this effort from Nike has gone above and beyond expectations.

The Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit has a unique design

Nike has added some traditional Samba flair to an already stunning kit, with a detailed pattern throughout the shirt celebrating everything from the South American nation. As the brand suggests, the new shirt "celebrates the country's vast heritage and on-pitch brilliance".

"We updated the most iconic kit in the football world with an all-over print that celebrates Brazil's architecture, music and natural wonders. Look inside the shirt for a hidden detail celebrating national pride.

From music to macaws, Sugarloaf Mountain to world-famous beaches, all of Brazil is contained within the richly textured pattern of the 2024 National Team Home Kit."

Image 1 of 2 Nike Brazil Copa America 2024 home shirt (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

The yellow Brazil kit is instantly recognisable, while the green trim is iconic. The added blue pattern on the sleeve cuffs is a great little detail added to an already intricate shirt, too, and it's undeniable that it'll look just as good at festivals as it will on the pitch.

What truly makes the Brazil Copa America 2024 home shirt, however, is the CBF crest appearing centrally - in the same place it did on that revered jersey 20 years ago, when the Selecao defeated Argentina 4-2 on penalties in the final.

