The Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit is out, with Nike going full Samba in its design
Nike's Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit features a centralised crest and some intricate Samba detailing
The Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit is out, with the Selecao hoping it will provide international glory in the summer.
Brazil head to the USA naturally among the favourites to go all the way, so it was always going to be intriguing when Nike dropped their international shirts.
Though it's difficult to go wrong with the iconic yellow adorned by Brazil, this effort from Nike has gone above and beyond expectations.
The Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit has a unique design
SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com
Nike has added some traditional Samba flair to an already stunning kit, with a detailed pattern throughout the shirt celebrating everything from the South American nation. As the brand suggests, the new shirt "celebrates the country's vast heritage and on-pitch brilliance".
"We updated the most iconic kit in the football world with an all-over print that celebrates Brazil's architecture, music and natural wonders. Look inside the shirt for a hidden detail celebrating national pride.
From music to macaws, Sugarloaf Mountain to world-famous beaches, all of Brazil is contained within the richly textured pattern of the 2024 National Team Home Kit."
COPA AMERICA 2024 KITS Brazil Copa America 2024 away kit
The yellow Brazil kit is instantly recognisable, while the green trim is iconic. The added blue pattern on the sleeve cuffs is a great little detail added to an already intricate shirt, too, and it's undeniable that it'll look just as good at festivals as it will on the pitch.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
What truly makes the Brazil Copa America 2024 home shirt, however, is the CBF crest appearing centrally - in the same place it did on that revered jersey 20 years ago, when the Selecao defeated Argentina 4-2 on penalties in the final.
Buy the shirt
Nike Brazil Copa America 2024 home kit
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
More kit drops
With a Copa America this year, Nike have dropped their 2024 kits.
The USA's home shirt is a simple white with clever detailing on the collar and cuffs, while the away shirt features a much bolder gradient sash design. Canada, meanwhile, will be hoping their classy home and away kits will make it onto the pitch at Copa America, with the North Americans needing to navigate a play-off round against Trinidad and Tobago.
Meanwhile, Nigeria have also seen their kit updated, with an expectedly brilliant home and away offering.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1