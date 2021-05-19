What are North Macedonia's Euro 2020 fixtures?

Igor Angelovski's side will take to the field on June 13 for the first of North Macedonia's Euro 2020 fixtures.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

North Macedonia are competing at a major international tournament for the first time in the history of their national team.

Poland and Austria finished ahead of North Macedonia in their qualifying group, but Angelovski’s side secured a spot in the play-offs via the Nations League.

They beat Kosovo 2-1 in the semi-finals of Path D, before a 1-0 victory over Georgia in the final earned them a spot at Euro 2020.

North Macedonia, who are captained by the 37-year-old Goran Pandev, are huge outsiders going into this summer’s competition.

They will begin their campaign against Austria in Bucharest on June 13, before a meeting with Ukraine in the same city four days later.

North Macedonia will then lock horns with the Netherlands in Amsterdam on June 21.

In the unlikely event that they finish top of Group C, North Macedonia will face one of the best third-placed finishers from Group D, Group E or Group F in the round of 16 on June 27.

Finishing as runners-up in Group C would set up a meeting with the Group A winner - one of Italy, Turkey, Switzerland or Wales - in the last 16 on June 26.

North Macedonia are probably targeting a third-place finish, with four places in the knockout stage available to those who end the group stage outside the top two.