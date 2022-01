Norwich v Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Norwich v Everton live stream, Saturday 15 January, 3.00pm GMT

Everton are hoping to revive their stuttering Premier League campaign when they travel to bottom side Norwich City on Saturday.

The Toffees have one win in their last 12 league games, a shocking run of form that saw them slide to 15th, eight points above the relegation zone.

Boss Rafa Benitez has been feeling the pressure, and his side needed extra time to squeeze past Hull City with a 3-2 win in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Norwich’s form has been even worse, as the Canaries have lost their last six league games in a row without scoring a goal, and they are winless in eight.

They are bottom of the standings, but still only three points behind Watford in the safety of 17th place, and manager Dean Smith still has faith in their survival prospects.

"I believe we can turn this around. More importantly, the players need to believe that as well,” he said.

Norwich must start scoring goals if that is to happen, though, as their paltry tally of eight strikes in 20 Premier League games has only been matched once before in English top-flight history, by Leicester in 1977/78.

Their run of six league games without a goal is the Canaries’ longest since they joined the Football League in 1920.

Everton have been busy in the market so far this month and signed Aston Villa forward Anwar El Ghazi on loan on Thursday, their third deal after the captures of Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson and Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Todd Cantwell returns for Norwich and Josh Sargent is also in contention to feature, but Lukas Rupp is still two or three weeks away from a return and Andrew Omodamidele is out.

Richarlison and Yerry Mina have returned to training for Everton, leaving Tom Davies as their only injury absence.

The Toffees won the first meeting between the clubs this season 2-0 at Goodison in September, thanks to an Andros Townsend penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure goal.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 15 January, and the game is not being shown on UK television. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

