Nottingham Forest season preview 2023/24: How Forest can build on last season's survival

The Nottingham Forest season preview 2023/24 is sure of one thing: entertainment.

The sensible target is consolidation with an eye on gradual improvement, locking down Nottingham Forest’s top-flight status while ideally avoiding a relegation scrap. After last season’s 30 signings, some of whom proved to be hugely valuable, you would think the basis of a solid team is there, with the occasional judicious addition needed. After all, the club did spend more than £200m in fees across the two transfer windows.

But owner Evangelos Marinakis tends to look beyond the realistic and modest, so he may demand something bigger – maybe a top-half finish; maybe more high-profile and flashier signings. It’s a campaign that could go either way: the chaos could spur Forest on, or it could drag them into a spiral. The only certainty is that it won’t be dull. FourFourTwo previews Nottingham Forest's Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

Winning games – or even just picking up points – away from home is a good idea. Forest gathered a neat 38 points from their 38 Premier League games, but less neat was the mere eight they amassed on the road.

They won once, 1-0 against Southampton in January when Saints were at one of their many low ebbs. Forest scored 11 goals and shipped 44. Only Leeds lost more away matches. So, while there were a few decent performances, such as a narrow defeat to Liverpool and a vital draw with Chelsea, the priority will be to convert that promise into points.

The flip side of that was the magnificent home form – in spectacular, broiling, ear-splitting atmospheres at the City Ground, Forest’s record on familiar soil was worthy of the top half, and gave supporters some unforgettable days.

The coach: Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Steve Cooper had reached deity levels after winning promotion in 2022, but came close to the sack last season, as only a lack of viable alternatives forestalled Marinakis’ axe. The chances of him still being at Forest next May appear slim: either he loses patience with the chaos or becomes a victim of it.

Key player: Bruno Guimaraes

Morgan Gibbs-White has excelled at Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty)

There were a few intakes of breath when Forest paid up to £40m for relative Premier League newbie Morgan Gibbs-White. But he soon became key; the conduit through which everything runs and perhaps the most talented player seen on the banks of the Trent since Stan Collymore. £40m? He’s worth it.

The mood around Nottingham Forest

Giddy. Under Steve Cooper, fans have been happier than at any time since the 1996 UEFA Cup quarter-final run under Frank Clark; there’s a special connection between those sat in the stands, the dugout, even the dressing room.

It’s remarkable given the players were strangers last August, apart from the homegrown core of Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson. There were grim days, but the final month was magical, creating a mood that has continued into the summer.

One to watch

A lot is expected of Danilo (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Danilo is still a Forest player this time next year, somebody’s missed out. The young Brazilian arrived in January for around £17m and by the spring he was making good on his promise.

Danilo, introduced as a holding midfielder, has excelled as a dynamic No.8, pressing and being a constant annoyance for the opposition while popping up with crucial goals. He’ll be key right up until another club doubles Forest’s money.

Most likely to...

Be the subject of countless pub chats which include the phrase: “Oh, he plays for them these days, does he?”

Least likely to...

Be the subject of a Sky Sports News update that begins, “It’ll be a quiet deadline day at the City Ground…”

The fan's view: Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1)

Last season was chaotic, but ultimately class – mixing it with the big boys for the first time in 23 years and securing our Premier League status by beating Arsenal.

This season will be different because we won’t bring in 30 new players over the two transfer windows.

I won’t be happy unless we sign Dean Henderson and add five more quality additions to the squad.

The big talking point is what Adidas will do with our kits after winning back the contract to supply our shirts.

Our key player will be Morgan Gibbs-White. The lad will play many times for England. He’s just poetry in motion when in full flight.

Our most underrated player is Taiwo Awoniyi or Ryan Yates. Both returned from injury at a key period last season and contributed to keeping us up.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Jonjo Shelvey, a bizarre signing who’s been awful in seven and a half of the eight matches that he’s played.

The thing my club really gets right is an independent fans’ group to be very proud of, in Forza Garibaldi. The tifo displays that the club allows them to organise at games are simply stupendous.

Fans think our owner is extremely rich, occasionally erratic, but starting to learn from his mistakes now.

The one change I’d make would be to have a head physio – we went through 2022/23 without one – and a settled recruitment team.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Bruno Fernandes. In nearly 30 years of watching Forest home and away, I’ve never seen anyone so hell-bent on handcuffing himself to the referee.

We’ll finish 12th with strong home showings continuing.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery