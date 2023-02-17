Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Saturday February 18, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Just two defeats since the World Cup has seen Nottingham Forest climb away from the relegation zone and towards safety.

The 6-0 drubbing they received at the hands of Manchester City back in August will will be fresh in their minds as they approach this fixture, however.

City are on a high, hot off the back of a huge step forward in the title race, following Wednesday night's victory over Arsenal.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Nottingham Forest lost two defenders to injury in the first 10 minutes of their game against Fulham last week, and have made a request for special dispensation to reintroduce Steve Cook to their Premier League squad.

Scott McKenna will be missing for six weeks with a hamstring issue, and Willy Boly is out for three months. Jesse Lingard will be assessed before the game, but it's unlikely he'll be in the squad.

John Stones is Manchester City's only confirmed absence.

Form

Bournemouth: LWDWW

Manchester City: WWLWW

Referee

Graham Scott will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City.

Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, Derek Eaton. Fourth official: Josh Smith. VAR: Peter Bankes. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City will be played at the 30,445-seater City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday February 18 in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

