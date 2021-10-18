How good a manager is Patrick Vieira? His coaching career so far

Patrick Vieira was perhaps a surprising choice to succeed Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager.

After all, the 45-year-old former Arsenal captain only had two-and-a-half years' worth of managerial experience in Europe under his belt.

But, on the other hand, he's been carving out a coaching career for himself ever since retiring a decade ago.

Initially appointed as 'football development executive' to oversee the youth set-up at Manchester City, the French World Cup winner eventually became manager of City's reserve side.

He was interviewed for the Newcastle job in 2015, but disagreements on recruitment and transfer policy meant the Magpies turned their attention elsewhere.

Instead, Vieira's first role in charge of a senior team would come on the other side of the pond...

New York City FC (Jan 2016 - June 2018)

Vieira became the second head coach of one of the newest MLS clubs, who had only formed in 2013 as part of Manchester City's wider City Football Group, which also includes clubs in Melbourne, Yokohama, Montevideo and Mumbai.

He guided them to the play-offs by finishing second in MLS's Eastern Conference during his first season in charge, which was almost universally deemed a success.

Vieira won 40, drew 22 and lost 28 of his 90 games in charge of New York City.

Nice (June 2018 - December 2020)

After leaving the States, Vieira returned to his homeland - where he hadn't been involved in football at a domestic level since leaving Cannes for AC Milan back in 1995.

Following a seventh-place finish in his first season, Vieira steered Nice to fifth and Europa League qualification in 2019/20.

However, a poor run of form just before the end of 2020 saw him sacked, and he left with a record of 35 wins, 22 draws and 32 losses from 89 games as manager of Les Aiglons.

