Pep Guardiola record vs Real Madrid: Every result the Manchester City manager has had against Champions League foes

Pep Guardiola is gearing up for his fourth Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid of his career, as his Manchester City side prepare to take on the European champions with a place in the final at stake.

The Catalan boss has pitted Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City against the 14-time Champions League winners in the final four of the competition in the past, with Guardiola seeking revenge with City after so cruelly missing out on last season's final.

Real Madrid and Guardiola never seem far away from one another, though, which begs the question: what is Pep Guardiola's record against Real Madrid like? FourFourTwo delves deeper into the numbers.

Despite spending just four seasons in La Liga managing Barcelona - he's currently in his seventh at the Etihad Stadium - Guardiola has faced Real Madrid on no fewer than 21 occasions, making them his fourth-most frequent opponent. He's only managed against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United more times.

During those 21 matches, Guardiola has fared fairly impressively, winning 12 times, drawing four and losing five. His sides have also scored 42 goals across that period, conceding a total of 28.

Among those 21 matches, though, are the crucial aforementioned Champions League semi-finals.

Last season, Guardiola's Manchester City headed to the Bernabeu for the second leg having won the first game 4-3, and looked destined to reach the final as the game ticked into the closing stages. Rodrygo cruelly stole that opportunity from them, though, notching twice in injury time to send the game to extra-time, where Karim Benzema duly got the winning goal.

Seven years previously, in the 2013/14 season, Pep's Bayern Munich lost in both legs of the semi-finals, most notably 4-0 at home as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale ran riot.

He does have fond memories of the 2010/11 El Clasico encounter, winning 3-1 on aggregate to reach the final, where he picked up his second - and to date, last - Champions League trophy as a manager.

It's not all doom and gloom for Manchester City against Real Madrid under Guardiola either. In the 2019/20 season, City knocked Los Blancos out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage with two 2-1 wins.

The upcoming semi-final will be the fifth and sixth time Guardiola faces Real Madrid as Manchester City manager. Navigate their way through to the final in Istanbul, and the coveted treble becomes an even greater possibility for Manchester City this season.

Pep Guardiola's record against Real Madrid

1. Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid, La Liga (2008/09)

2. Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona, La Liga (2008/09)

3. Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid, La Liga (2009/10)

4. Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona, La Liga (2009/10)

5. Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid, La Liga (2010/11)

6. Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona, La Liga (2010/11)

7. Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey final (2010/11)

8. Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona, Champions League semi-finals first leg (2010/11)

9. Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid, Champions League semi-finals second leg (2010/11)

10. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup final first leg (2011/12)

11. Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final second leg (2011/12)

12. Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona, La Liga (2011/12)

13. Real Madrid 1-2 Barcelona, Copa del Rey quarter finals first leg (2011/12)

14. Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey quarter finals second leg (2011/12)

15. Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga (2011/12)

16. Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich, Champions League semi finals first leg (2013/14)

17. Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid, Champions League semi finals second leg (2013/14)

18. Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City, Champions League last 16 first leg (2019/20)

19. Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid, Champions League last 16 second leg (2019/20)

20. Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid, Champions League semi finals first leg (2021/22)

21. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City, Champions League semi finals second leg (2021/22)