Quiz! Can you name these 10 football club badges?

10 badges to guess here - no time limit!

What's in a logo?

Some football clubs are instantly recognisable just from a shape, a squiggle or an animal. There are plenty of badges too that fans would happily buy any shirt for, just to sport the crest.

So we thought we'd test you on how well you know your magnificent lions from your fantastic fonts. We've lined up 10 badges from around the world - but how well do you know them?

