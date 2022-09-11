Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: How big is Stadium 974, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight stadiums across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Stadium 974.

Where is Stadium 974?

Stadium 974 is on the waterfront in the Qatari capital of Doha, about 4km from the centre.

What is the capacity?

Stadium 974 seats 40,000 fans.

Who plays there?

Stadium 974 is a temporary venue and doesn’t have a home team.

When was it completed?

Work began in 2017 and the stadium opened in November 2021, when it hosted a FIFA Arab Cup match between the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

Stadium 974 was the venue for five matches at that tournament.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

The cost of Stadium 974 is unknown.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium?

22 November: Mexico v Poland (Group C)

24 November: Portugal v Ghana (Group H)

26 November: France v Denmark (Group D)

28 November: Brazil v Switzerland (Group G)

30 November: Poland v Argentina (Group C)

2 December: Serbia v Switzerland (Group G)

5 December: Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G (Round of 16)

What will happen to Stadium 974 after the World Cup?

Stadium 974, which gets its name from being made from 974 shipping containers – as well as from Qatar’s international dialling code – is the first fully demountable World Cup venue ever.

It will be dismantled after the tournament to make way for a waterfront development.