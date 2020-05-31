Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big noughties quiz?

You have 15 minutes to guess 50 answers.

The new issue of FourFourTwo magazine is in shops now, and it's all about the noughties. So to celebrate, we're providing you with 2000s-themed quizzes online all this month - if you like this, you'll love the magazine!

It's hard to describe what the noughties were like to someone who wasn't there. But we'll have a go.

Every team had to have a collection of WAGs, according to FA jurisdiction. Peter Crouch was bound by law to celebrate with a silly dance, inspired by an Arctic Monkeys song (they were a band). Arsenal were really good, and Tottenham Hotspur failed to qualify for the Champions League after eating a dodgy lasagne.

That's the decade in a nutshell. You don't really have to know much more than that. But in case you do, we've lined up 50 quiz questions about the decade.

Think you know the 2000s? We challenge you to our big noughties quiz...

