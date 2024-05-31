Quiz! Can you name all 92 clubs in the 2024/25 Premier League and EFL?

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2023/24 season

Ten minutes on the clock, 92 teams to guess.

With the EFL playoffs now in the books, we know exactly how each of England's top four divisions will look in the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City finished top of the pile again this season, leaving 91 other clubs all looking up to Pep Guardiola's four-time champions.

Today's quiz question is simple - name all 92 clubs that will be playing in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two next season.

It sounds easy enough, but you'll need all of your ten minutes to remember each and every current member of the 92.

