Quiz! Can you name England's Euro 96 squad?

Eight minutes on the clock, 22 answers to guess.

Euro 96 was packed with footballing icons - from Bierhoff to Bergkamp, Stoichkov to Suker - which is one reason why ITV are replaying the entire tournament as of today.

But how many of the Three Lions team can you recall?

Back then, the make-up of the England squad was radically different. There were some national treasures in the team, some Premier League legends and some squad fodder you haven't heard from in two decades.

Remember, if you loved Euro 96, you can check out our spectacular issue on the tournament itself from earlier on this year.

