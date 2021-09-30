Quiz! Can you name every club Jamie Vardy has scored against for Leicester?

10 minutes on the clock, 152 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

The first million-pound signing from a non-league club could so easily have been a flop. Jamie Richard Vardy, however, was never going to fail.

Leicester's foremost fox in the box has come a long way. From Stockbridge Steels to the top of the tree, Vards has had to graft to get where he is, outrunning just about everyone else on a football field and burying some beauties along the way.

And while winning the Premier League was undoubtedly the highlight for the striker, Vardy has provided more than a many memory while at the King Power. The question we're asking today is whether you remember who against...

Vardy's scored over 150 goals in Leicester City blue: we've listed out every season and competition they came in. But can you tell us the club?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?