Quiz! Can you name every footballer to finish in the top three of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award?

5 minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award was introduced in 1954 to celebrate British sporting success and wider cultural impact.

Winners have come from a variety of different sports, including swimming, cycling, boxing, athletics, snooker and figure skating.

Although only six footballers have ever won the award, 23 have finished in the top three, and some more than once.

With five minutes on the clock, and representatives from all the home nations to find, how will you get on?

