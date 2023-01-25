Quiz! Can you name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season?

10 minutes on the clock, 86 players to guess.

The last English Ballon d'Or winner was Michael Owen back in 2001. He was an incredible striker with pace to burn and the ability to show up on the biggest stages when it mattered.

But Big Mike didn't ever net 20 or more goals in a Premier League season. It's astounding when you think that he won the BDO for exploits in the UEFA Cup – and that he never once hit the magic two-oh, despite being first-choice striker for his nation at the time.

With 150 goals in England's top-flight, it's even stranger still. But plenty of stars have managed to hit that number over the years.

Can you name all of them?

