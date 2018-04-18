Quiz! Can you name every player to win the Premier League title while on loan?

We’re genuinely surprised that this group is so select. After all, when poor penniless PSG are having to loan players – albeit with a deal in place to buy Kylian Mbappe for over €180m in the summer – you’d expect the cream of Premier League clubs to get in on the action too.

Not so. Of the 26 Premier League champions, a mere handful fielded a loan player during the season (although Manchester United used two in 2006/07 – the only time that’s been done).

Blackburn were the first side to play a loanee during a title-winning season in 1994/95 – and even he only featured once. Leicester are the most recent, although their loaned player at least got through a dozen appearances.

Below is the title-winning team – plus the club (or other entity) where the player was loaned from. We should warn you that this is incredibly taxing, so let us know just how tough you found it @FourFourTwo – and please torture some of your pals by sharing it with them too.

