Quiz! Can you name the clubs from Europe's top five leagues to have qualified for the Champions League and Europa League?

You have 10 minutes to guess 83 clubs - we're looking for clubs that have made the Europa League or Champions League in their current form: so that's since 2009/10 for the Europa, 1992/93 for the Champions League, and we're after the clubs that have made the group stage.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable players in the Premier League?

European football is the golden ticket for so many clubs: just ask the chasing pack in the Premier League who are all shooting for that Champions League star ball this week.

Over the years, we've seen the usual suspects in Europe - the big boys that need no introduction - but we've also been treated to much smaller clubs enjoying their 15 minutes of fame.

That's what makes European football so interesting - the sheer breadth of clubs you could possibly face.

There are literally hundreds of clubs who have made it into Europe, but today we've narrowed it down by two factors: Europe's top five leagues, and the competition in its current form. Can you name everyone to have played in at least the group stage?

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)

NOW READ...

CHELSEA Moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech shouldn't set back Chelsea's youth project – they should improve it

LIST 50 players we wished had played in the Premier League (but didn't)

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world