Quiz! Can you name the 24 players who have scored four or more goals in a Premier League game?

Hat-tricks, schmat-tricks. These fellas have managed even better individual blitzes in their Premier League careers – eight players more than once.

Only five players have managed five-goal hauls, but each of the men below have gone beyond merely earning the match ball in a top-flight match. Can you name them all?

We've put eight minutes on the clock for you to see how many of these 24 Premier League stars you can recall – and then tell us how you got on over at @FourFourTwo. We'll retweet your answers to our followers as long as you don't give answers away, so you can stack your tallies up against others from around the globe.

Ready? Grand. Off you go...

