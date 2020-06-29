Quiz! Can you name the European clubs that Brazil's 2002 World Cup side played for?

Five minutes on the clock, 62 clubs to guess.

2002 was the last time that a Brazilian side won the World Cup - and what a side that was.

Beyond the three R's up top of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Rivaldo, you had two of the greatest full-backs ever in Cafu and Roberto Carlos. Future Arsenal "invisible wall" Gilberto Silva, Lucio and Edmilson all anchored and Brazil took three top keepers too, in Marcos, Dida and Rogerio Ceni.

Even Kaka went to that World Cup - a raw and youthful playmaker who didn't break out at that tournament, but would go onto become one of the defining midfielders for a generation.

Our question this afternoon, is how many of these players' European clubs can you name?

