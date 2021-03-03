Quiz! Can you name the last 100 Football League clubs to be promoted?
We're after anyone who's gone up from the Championship, League One or League Two since 2011...
10 minutes on the clock, 100 clubs to guess. How many can you name?
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends!
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name all 60 players to win three or more Premier League titles?
NOW READ
DAVID GINOLA “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”
MARK WHITE Bukayo Saka is already Arsenal’s best player: Should fans worry about that?
FOOTBALL FUN 100 football trivia facts to take to your next Zoom quiz
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.