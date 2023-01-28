Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

For some, it's the greatest moment in the history of the Champions League. Manchester United were 1-0 down to Bayern Munich in the dying moments of the Camp Nou final before rescuing the game out of nowhere.

"That one hurt so much," Lothar Matthaus told FFT. "We were a lot better than Manchester United at the Camp Nou. We dominated from start to finish and should have put the match to bed even before half-time.

"They had some good chances, certainly, but ours were far more dangerous. They never gave up though and, in football, especially when you don’t kill off your opponent, anything can happen. It still pains me now to remember that defeat. We had one hand on the trophy."

They always score, after all…

