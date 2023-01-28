Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the FA Cup final against Millwall in 2004?
It was Sir Alex's final FA Cup triumph – but who turned out for the Red Devils that day?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
Manchester United's relationship with the FA Cup took a strange turn at the start of the millennium.
The Red Devils turned down the opportunity to play in the competition and instead head to Brazil instead and compete in the Club World Cup (much to the disgust of Piers Morgan). He must have been thrilled when they knocked out his beloved Arsenal en route to the 2004 final. Taking it seriously now, weren't they?
United ended up beating Millwall in the final that day, one of only a couple of times that a lower league team have reached the final this side of 2000.
But who played for the Red Devils in Cardiff that day?
