Quiz! Can you name the Premier League players who share their names with US presidents and UK prime ministers?
By Mark White published
Politics meets the Prem for this quiz – can you tell us the players and leaders who've shared surnames?
10 minutes on the clock, 25 presidents and prime ministers to guess.
There are two ways around this quiz.
Either you're one of those people who knows every president and prime minister off the top of your head. You might want to start inputting leaders' names into this quiz rather than footballers you remember.
Or, you're simply all about the Premier League. You might see a list of first names and remember the surname that connects them.
May we recommend that you use a mixture of both for this quiz. You only need to know about politics or football to get a decent score, here…
