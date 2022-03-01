Quiz! Can you name the top 100 teams in the all-time FA Cup table?
By Mark White published
If you were to award three points for every FA Cup win and one for every draw, who would make up the century of best-ever sides?
You have 14 minutes to guess 100 clubs.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every penalty shootout taker in a domestic cup final ever?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
The unpredictability is precisely what everyone loves about the FA Cup. The idea that anyone can beat anyone in the competition.
But still, for a tournament of giant killings, there aren't actually that many shock winners anymore. Looking at today's quiz, too, it's the usual suspects that have racked up the most wins across the Cup.
We dug out every win and awarded it three points. For every draw, we gave one point – because that's how it works in a league situation, rather than going to a replay, of course. What we found probably won't shock you.
But what did we find? We've got the top 100 FA Cup teams ever and all you have to do is tell us who they are…
Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?
Quiz! Can you name every player with 50+ goals in European competition?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.