Quiz! Can you name the top 100 teams in the all-time FA Cup table?

The unpredictability is precisely what everyone loves about the FA Cup. The idea that anyone can beat anyone in the competition.

But still, for a tournament of giant killings, there aren't actually that many shock winners anymore. Looking at today's quiz, too, it's the usual suspects that have racked up the most wins across the Cup.

We dug out every win and awarded it three points. For every draw, we gave one point – because that's how it works in a league situation, rather than going to a replay, of course. What we found probably won't shock you.

But what did we find? We've got the top 100 FA Cup teams ever and all you have to do is tell us who they are…

