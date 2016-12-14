Trending

Quiz! What kind of Football Manager manager are you?

By

Find out which real-life boss you're best matched with by taking our simple (and 100% scientifically accurate) test

Football Manager 2017

By now you're probably deep into your save of Football Manager 2017 – that is, if you've still managed to keep hold of your job. 

But have you ever considered just what type of boss you are to your players and beyond?  

Hard-arse task-master? Builder of bright futures? Media motormouth? You can take our test below to find out...

More Football Manager 2017 

More gaming on FourFourTwo.com