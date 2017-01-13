Revealed: the Prem's best passing, crossing and creative teams – United are back on top for once

Ahead of this weekend's big match at Old Trafford, data wonks have pulled out the most salient Premier League stats to examine how every team in the division fares when going forward. And things look pretty healthy for Liverpool and Manchester United.

In terms of going forward both the Reds and Red Devils figure at the top of the charts for various play styles, accordingly.

The graphics below detail how Klopp's side are the most inventive team in the league, creating the most chances of all 20 Premier League teams. (Word here for Tottenham: good chances created too.)

And it's a similar story when it comes to passing: Klopp's charges are right up there for successful passes completed in the opposition half, second only to Wenger's Ozil-and-Sanchez-inspired Arsenal side.

However, efficiency buffs may wish to note that it's actually Manchester United who have the highest completion percentage of passes in the final third of the pitch (a 80.71% success rate shading their cross-city neighbours): they just don't make quite as many passes in this area as Arsenal and Liverpool.

But there's one area where Manchester United in particular are excelling, and that's from crosses. If United are going to score the goals needed to dispatch Liverpool on Sunday then it might be the service from out wide that brings success. Mourinho's team have delivered the most accurate crosses in the league this campaign, equal with Swansea, winging in more than 100 crosses - far more than any other top-six side.

Indeed Antonio Valencia is the most accurate crosser so far this season, with 25 successful so far. James Milner & Co. will have to beware come 4pm on Sunday.

Data courtesy of EA SPORTS, the Lead Partner of the Premier League.

