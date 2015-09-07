Revealed: What you think of your Premier League club's summer transfer business

And so the 2015 summer transfer window has been and gone to much fervour and hysteria among supporters on the world wide web.

Premier League clubs sunk over £870 million into the new players they believe will keep them packing punches in England's top flight, with Manchester City plundering over £100m of that sum on Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg) and Raheem Sterling (Liverpool). But who's happy with their lot, and who's button-bashing their fury on social media after the latest splurges? Here's what the fans said...

Arsenal

Not too many surprises here when you don't have too much to work with. Unsurprisingly, 86% of fans were happy with the upgrade of Petr Cech from Wojciech Szczesny in goal although, somewhat bizarrely, only 81% were keen on a move for Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. Move along, nothing else to see here...

Chelsea

Football fans are an odd bunch. To the point that 27% of Blues fans weren't keen on their side's swoop for Barcelona limpet Pedro, despite the Spaniard's terrific debut at West Brom. It seems nothing can brighten the mood in West London right now, not least after a poor deadline day saw them bring in Reading's Michael Hector (79% approval rating) and Nantes defender Papy Djilobodji (82%) when the player they really wanted was John Stones (who only 60% of Chelsea fans were keen on). Cheer up, Blues.

Liverpool

It's funny what forcing through a move will do for the opinion polls. That 73% of Reds fans were happy to see the back of Raheem Sterling to Manchester City speaks volumes for the youngster's bumbling Anfield exit, with the other 27% presumably having held back the tears and declared their desires to give the 20-year-old another chance. Far more of them were happy enough to see the backs of Mario Balotelli (85%), Fabio Borini (90%), Sebastian Coates (84%) and poor Rickie Lambert (86%), but not so much Fenerbahce loanee Lazar Markovic (69%). As for those coming in, it's all about the positivity on Merseyside: Nathaniel Clyne (90%) leads the way, but close behind sit Roberto Firmino (89%), Christian Benteke (87%), James Milner (87%), Danny Ings (86%) and Joe Gomez (83%). Spare a thought for Adam Bogdan (72%).

Man City

Few reasons to be down for Cityzens after their FFP pooh-poohing: in came Sterling (76%), Kevin De Bruyne (77%) and Nicolas Otamendi (77%) to surprisingly low approval ratings (must be those Liverpool fans on the hijack). Only 66% were happy to see James Milner let go at the Etihad Stadium, though, after a thoroughly professional five-year shift from the industrious midfielder. Letting go Eden Dzeko (72%) didn't go down particularly well, either. Almost half (48%) wanted Samir Nasri out on his backside.

Man United

Helmets at the ready! Or... not? Nay, it seems Manchester United fans are fairly chuffed with their summer lot, with minimum approval ratings in the mid-80s for every one of their newbies (including deadline-day eyebrow-raiser Anthony Martial, at 84%). It's the exits that ground Red Devil gears, though, with the departures of Javier Hernandez (59%), Adnan Januzaj (61%), Robin van Persie (60%), Nani (62%), Angel Di Maria (62%) and Rafael (61%) all scoring fairly low for thumbs up.

Tottenham

A mixed bag if you're a Lilywhite. The summer caterwauls rang out for a new striker which never really arrived, although the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Son Heung-min (90%) warmed North London cockles nonetheless. Interestingly, only 70% of Tottenham fans wanted Saido Berahino to bolster their attacking ranks, yet these were the same fans who weren't overly chuffed to see Aaron Lennon(61%), Lewis Holtby (64%) and Paulinho (71%). You do have to ask yourselves why, really.

