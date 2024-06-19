Why do Hungary wear two crests on their shirts: Revealed
The Hungary kit has earned praise for its simple, old-fashioned style with an eye-catching difference – but the Magyars aren’t alone
Hungary are struggling to get their Euro 2024 campaign going, but that hasn’t stopped them competing in style. Their fans are packing the stands and streets with explosions of red, white and green – and they’ve got sartorial support to boot.
The Magyars’ shirt this year is an understated, classy design that’s produced a timeless look, much like many of their recent strips. But there’s one less traditional aspect: their two badges.
On the right beast of the shirt Hungary wear the standard emblem of their national football federation: a red, white, green and gold circle with a retro football, the Árpád stripes and a two-barred cross inside.
VIDEO: Can France Cope Without Kylian Mbappe?
These latter elements nod to Hungary’s history: the red and white Árpád stripes formed the coat of arms of the founding dynasty of Hungary, while the ‘Patriarchal Cross’ (a crucifix with a larger bar underneath) has been in use since 1190. Some heritage!
They are repeated on the left of the Hungary shirt, where the national coat of arms sits directly over the heart. Introduced onto the football kit in 2018, the coat of arms was adopted nationally after the fall of communism in 1990.
But Hungary aren’t alone in sporting two crests on their shirts at Euro 2024. The Switzerland and Slovakia kits feature similar dual-badges: both have the national emblem and the crest of their national football association too.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Perhaps more unique is the Slovenian kit, which prominently features the peaks of Mount Triglav contained on their coat of arms.
As in previous years however, the Slovenians have been creative, designing their own icon that for this tournament sits alongside the national crest and PUMA logo.
Recently this motif has spanned the entire shirt, giving Triglav – the country’s highest mountain – the scale it deserves.
More Euro 2024 stories
What is the protocol for postponing games at Euro 2024?
Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt confirmed for the tournament
Euro 2024 last-16: Full fixtures, as things stand
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1