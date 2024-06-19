Why do Hungary wear two crests on their shirts: Revealed

By
published

The Hungary kit has earned praise for its simple, old-fashioned style with an eye-catching difference – but the Magyars aren’t alone

Hungary Euro 2024 squad Milos Kerkez of Hungary poses for a portrait during the Hungary Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on May 28, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Hungary's Milos Kerkez poses for their Euro 2024 photoshoot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hungary are struggling to get their Euro 2024 campaign going, but that hasn’t stopped them competing in style. Their fans are packing the stands and streets with explosions of red, white and green – and they’ve got sartorial support to boot.

The Magyars’ shirt this year is an understated, classy design that’s produced a timeless look, much like many of their recent strips. But there’s one less traditional aspect: their two badges.

Ben Mountain