The Hungary Euro 2024 home kit is out - and it's incredibly classy from Adidas

The Hungary Euro 2024 home kit is out, with a classic nod to shirts of the past.

Adidas have dropped their international shirts ahead of Euro 2024 – and while the Hungarians aren't always one to look forward to, this is one of the classier efforts from the German manufacturer. After all, it's not always easy to combine red, white and green, is it?

With Euro 2024 kits dropping between now and the tournament, this is one of the more understated ones.

The Hungary Euro 2024 home kit is absolutely timeless

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Adidas) SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Some may say boring but not us. There's no substitute for a basic design done well.

Hungary aren't one of the giants of European football – not since the 50s, if you're counting – so they don't have a shirt that's as bespoke as one of the big dogs. Still, if you're a Hungarian, you won't be disappointed with this: it could be released any year and not look out of place.

Image 1 of 3 Hungary Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Hungary Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Hungary Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

“The leading principal of Hungary’s latest design is to unite all Hungarians – wherever they are in the world – to support their team on the biggest stage in European football,” Adidas boldly claims.

“Hungary’s home shirt is inspired by the colour DNA of its flag and the patterns of the national team’s crest – which is proudly displayed over the heart of the jersey.”

Hungary Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Dominik Szoboszlai and co are going to look immense. We're just hoping Gabor Kiraly is smiling down on the new generation wearing this with some grey joggers.

More kit drops

Adidas have revealed their kits for 2024, ahead of Euro 2024 and Copa America this summer.

Belgium have notable jerseys, with both the home kit is a darker red this time around, while the away kit subject to conversation. Germany have a classic home top and a bright away shirt, while the Italy home jersey and away shirt reflect the nation's flag. Hungary have classy home and away tops, while the Spain home kit is basic, with a jazzier away shirt.

For the home nations, Scotland's home shirt is darker while the away shirt is cool with purple detailing. Wales' home shirt is a simple design, while the Dragons return to yellow with a solid away shirt.