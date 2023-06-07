South Africa Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Provisional 36-player squad named

The Sotuh Africa Women’s World Cup 2023 squad will arrive in Australia and New Zealand quietly confident of causing an upset, despite this tournament being just their second-ever appearance at a World Cup.

Currently the African champions, South Africa will face Sweden, Argentina and Italy in their World Cup group stage, and they'll be hoping for a better showing than they managed in 2019. Three defeats to Spain, China and Germany wasn't the best showing, and Desiree Ellis' side are looking to redeem themselves in the summer.

That Africa Cup of Nations victory against Morocco last year highlights the quality they have in the squad, though recent results suggest work still needs to be done. Indeed, friendly defeats to Brazil 6-0 and Australia 4-1 highlights not everything will go smoothly Down Under, but that likely won't deter them from attempting to cause upsets.

An increasingly dominant force on their continent, South Africa have a largely youthful squad with the majority of them plying their trade in their home country. Very few of their selection are 30 or over, highlighting manager Ellis opting for players in their peak years or with a certain youthful exuberance.

South Africa's first World Cup fixture is against the Sweden on July 23 and below is their provisional 36-player World Cup squad, announced in early June.

South Africa Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

GK: Kaylin Swart (JVW)

GK: Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)

GK: Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)

GK: Asa Rabalao (University of Pretoria)

DF: Asande Hadebe (Sunflower)

DF: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Fikile Magama (UWC)

DF: Cimone Sauls (JVW)

DF: Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)

DF: Noko Matlou (Eibar)

DF: Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Bongeka Gamede (UWC)

MF: Thubelihle Shamase (UJ FC)

MF: Thalea Smidt (University of Pretoria)

MF: Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo)

MF: Sibulele Holweni (UWC)

MF: Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City)

MF: Kholosa Biyana (UWC)

MF: Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy)

MF: Robyn Moodaly (JVW)

MF: Amogelang Motau (UWC)

FW: Nicole Michael (TS Galaxy)

FW: Noxolo Cesane (UANL)

FW: Gabriela Salgado (JVW)

FW: S'phumelele Shamase (UJ)

FW: Jermaine Seoposenwe (Juárez)

FW: Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns)

FW: Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies)

FW: Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto)

FW: Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns)

FW: Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria)

FW: Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville)

FW: Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC)

South Africa manager

Who is South Africa's manager?

Desiree Ellis became head coach of South Africa in 2018, after spending 18 months as the team's interim manager. A former player, Ellis most notably played for Cape Town side Spurs Ladies, scoring 231 goals in 330 appearances. After retiring in 2002, Ellis then became the club's manager in 2006, spending ten years there until she was appointed the South Africa Women's manager.

Since becoming manager of her nation, Ellis guided South Africa to the final of the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, losing on penalties to 11-time champions Nigeria. Despite the loss, though, South Africa still qualified for their first Women's World Cup in 2019. Ellis then avenged that defeated last year, coaching Banyana Banyana to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations victory in Morocco.

When will the South Africa squad be announced?

South Africa haven't announced when their final squad will be announced, though FIFA rules each nation submit their final list of players by July 9. A provisional squad will likely be announced prior to that, though, with South Africa facing Costa Rica in a friendly on July 15.

Their World Cup 2023 campaign kicks off in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 23 against Sweden.

South Africa Women's World Cup 2023 squad: How many players are South Africa allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Desiree Ellis is one of the few managers to have a grasp on her squad, having selected just 23 players for her most recent team - the exact amount allowed at the World Cup. Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.