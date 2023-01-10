Southampton vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Southampton vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Wednesday 11 January, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Southampton vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered.

City (opens in new tab) have dominated this competition in recent years and they are the strong favourites to come out on top this term too. Pep Guardiola has lifted the Carabao Cup trophy in four of his six full seasons at the Etihad Stadium, although City had to watch on as Liverpool (opens in new tab) claimed the prize last year.

With the Reds, Chelsea (opens in new tab), Arsenal (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) having already been eliminated from the latest edition of the competition, City will fancy their chances of going all the way once more.

They arrive into this game amid an excellent run of form. City have won four of their five matches since World Cup 2022, despite facing Liverpool once and Chelsea twice. They thrashed the Blues 4-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend, advancing to the fourth round in style.

Rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, Southampton (opens in new tab) have bigger fish to fry than the Carabao Cup.

But a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup on Saturday showed how other competitions can provide a much-needed pick-me-up for struggling sides, and another positive performance here would serve the Saints well ahead of a crunch clash with Everton (opens in new tab) this weekend.

City will have to make do without Ruben Dias, who is still nursing a hamstring injury. Guardiola has no other injury concerns, but he will no doubt take this weekend's Manchester derby into account before making his team selection.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Tino Livramento, Theo Walcott, Juan Larios, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Alex McCarthy for the visit of the Premier League champions.

Form

Southampton: WLLLW

Manchester City: WWDWW

Stadium

Southampton vs Manchester City will be played at St Mary's.

Other games

Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) vs Wolves (opens in new tab), another EFL Cup quarter-final, is also being held on Wednesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 11 January and the match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Carabao Cup action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.