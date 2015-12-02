Stats Zone’s European Team of the Month: Barça dominate; PSG, Bayern not far behind

Pepe Reina (Napoli)

It's hard to believe that this is the same Napoli defence that conceded 54 goals under Rafa Benitez last term, although there have been a couple of changes of personnel with Maurizio Sarri at the helm. Most notably, Pepe Reina looks refreshed after a season as Manuel Neuer's understudy at Bayern Munich.

The former Liverpool shot-stopper has helped the Partenopei to the summit of Serie A, with six consecutive clean sheets. He did concede in the top-of-the-table clash against Inter, but there was little he could do to keep out Adem Ljajic’s effort. His fantastic save in stoppage time effectively won his side the game.

Dani Alves (Barcelona)

It‘s been a superb month for Barcelona, and the right-back has certainly played his part. His team has kept four clean sheets in matches against BATE Borisov, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.

The Brazilian almost left the Camp Nou after a dip in form and arrival of Sevilla’s Aleix Vidal (who is able to play for Luis Enrique's side from January), but he has returned to his very best once again. His frequent advances into the final third means that he's often unfairly criticised over his defensive ability. However, his clever positioning ensures that he intercepts and recovers the ball regularly.

Bearing in mind the sublime passes into Alves’s path from Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, and the quality of the finishes for Barça's first two goals against Real Sociedad, it's easy to forget that neither of them would have been possible without the defender’s runs forward and deliveries into the penalty area.

Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich)

The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder only returned from a serious knee injury in September after more than a year on the sidelines. But he‘s wasted no time in proving his worth to Pep Guardiola's Bundesliga leaders. "Against Hertha Berlin he played centre-back, left midfielder and right midfielder," professed Guardiola. "He has an incredible attitude. Wherever he plays, he gives 100%."

This adaptability has been crucial to this ever-evolving Bayern Munich side that boats strength and skill in equal measure. Martinez has the highest pass-completion rate in the whole squad, which is no mean feat given the philosophy and the quality of players at the manager's disposal at the Allianz Arena.

RECOMMENDED The nearly men: 24 stars who just fell short of FFT’s Best 100 Players in the World list

Daley Blind (Manchester United)

Another converted midfielder to the centre-back role, Blind has given Manchester United an exceptional amount of stability alongside the impressive Chris Smalling this season. The Dutchman begins the build-up play from the back, but also performs his defensive duties well when called upon.

Smaller than many central defenders, it was expected that Blind would struggle when faced with tall and powerful forwards. But that hasn't been the case, due to his positional sense and strong aerial capability.

He recovered possession 14 times against West Brom, completed more passes than anyone else against Watford and Leicester, and made nine tackles in total across the two matches. His corners are now an effective method of attack for Man United – the weekend draw away at Leicester a case in point.

Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

The former Chelsea defender is glad to be back at the Vicente Calderon, as Diego Simeone has reintroduced the Brazilian into the setup once again. Atletico haven’t conceded a goal in November, with three 1-0 wins.

It's his attacking threat that has helped Atleti the most, which perhaps would have been shackled had he stayed in London. Luis is continually among the top passers in the attacking third – he made 33 there against Sporting Gijon, and created four chances. Against Espanyol, meanwhile, he completed six take-ons and was fouled three times as he looked to (successfully) commit opposing defenders.

RECOMMENDED 5 signs resurgent Atletico are ready to annoy Barcelona and Real Madrid again

Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

The Chilean is another Guardiola favourite because of his all-round technical ability. Vidal is the complete midfielder and has demonstrated this since joining the Germans from Juventus in the summer.

In the last three matches, he has played in three different positions; against Schalke he was a No.10, against Olympiakos he was the holding midfielder, and then against Hertha Berlin he shuttled up and down the field.

Vidal recorded over 100 passes in the latter game and won four tackles, while his set-pieces are extremely accurate – the opening goal came courtesy of one of his corner-kicks, with Thomas Muller nodding the ball home from close range after Medhi Benatia had initially directed a header goalwards.

Blaise Matuidi (PSG)

The box-to-box powerhouse has played a key role in Paris Saint-Germain's dominance of Ligue 1 this season. The driving force in central midfield for Laurent Blanc's side, Matuidi is able to press the opposition and win the ball back high up the pitch with team-mate Thiago Motta sitting deeper.

He scored the deciding goal in the victory over Lorient on November 21, and offers an additional aerial threat when he arrives late into the penalty area. Against Toulouse at the beginning of the month, he completed a massive 96.1% of his 77 passes and made eight tackles. "Even when other players are tired, he has the physical strength to still push on and play to his maximum," Blanc glowed.

#FFT100 Find out where Matuidi sits in our Best 100 Players in the World list

Neymar (Barcelona)

Sometimes it’s just too difficult not to name a player in consecutive Stats Zone European Teams of the Month. Neymar's level has made it impossible to leave him out having also impressed in October.

The Brazilian has raised his game in Lionel Messi's absence, and even with the Argentine now back in action, he is continuing to reach extraordinary heights. His spin touch over the head of Villarreal full-back Jaume Costa, followed by a brilliant volleyed finish, was the standout goal of the La Liga season to date.

He devastated Real Madrid’s back four in the Clasico at the Bernabeu and scored seven goals in total during November. His appetite for more was evident as he danced around Real Sociedad defenders in stoppage time last weekend, despite already having netted twice in the 4-0 victory.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Liverpool have improved massively since Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at the start of October, and Coutinho has been one of the chief exponents of the new style.

Against Manchester City he constantly caused problems with his direct running on the ball, and his exceptional work-rate to close down the opposition off it. He made three tackles and recovered possession four times, and his industry was rewarded with a goal and two assists at the Etihad Stadium.

It's now three goals in his last two Premier League away games, which is made more impressive by the fact those venues have been Stamford Bridge and the Etihad. His inside-left position makes him difficult to mark, while his phenomenal dribbling technique causes defenders headaches.

RECOMMENDED The nearly men: 24 stars who just fell short of FFT’s Best 100 Players in the World list

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

With Manchester United lacking creativity and goals in equal measure, Louis van Gaal won't want to pay too much attention to their recently departed winger now plying his trade over the channel.

Di Maria has transitioned into Paris Saint-Germain's side with relative ease, striking up an instant rapport with Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The winger now has five assists for his new club, the highest amount in the league alongside Ibrahimovic and Bordeaux's Wahbi Khazri.

His free-kick against Toulouse appeared to be a cross into the box, but it was hit with such venom that no one was able to get near it and it flew into the back of the net. The brace against Malmo in the Champions League, meanwhile, took his tally to seven goals since arriving in France from Old Trafford.

Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

With strike partners Messi and Neymar joining Cristiano Ronaldo on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, it would be understandable for Luis Suarez to be a little envious. The Uruguayan has been phenomenal in the absence of Barcelona's talisman, as he and Neymar have destroyed some of the best teams in Europe.

The former Liverpool hitman has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in his last seven matches, while his acrobatic volley on the edge of the area against Real Sociedad took his tally to 12 league goals for the season. Against Real Madrid he also made three headed clearances, showing his desire to put the team before the individual, though naturally his two goals earned him the majority of the plaudits.

More features every day on FFT.com • Analysis

STATS ZONE Free on iOS • Free on Android