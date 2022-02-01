Swansea City v Luton Town live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Swansea City v Luton Town live stream, Tuesday 1 February, 7.45pm GMT

Swansea City will move 15 points clear of the Championship relegation zone if they beat Luton Town on Tuesday night.

The Swans saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend, as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Hull City. It would still be a huge surprise if Russell Martin's men were dragged into a relegation battle, though. Swansea are 12 points above the bottom three, and many of the teams below them - most notably Peterborough United and Reading - do not currently look capable of putting a string of wins together.

Still, being just outside the bottom quarter of the second tier is a disappointment for a club that was just one game away from the Premier League last term. Swansea have struggled to recover from the play-off final defeat by Brentford, although Martin will argue (with some justification) that the fact he did not have a pre-season with his players was always going to make things more difficult.

Luton will move to within touching distance of the top six if they emerge victorious in south Wales this midweek. The Hatters have lost just one of their last seven outings in the Championship and held high-flying Blackburn Rovers to a goalless draw last time out.

Nathan Jones continues to do a fine job at Kenilworth Road. He dragged Luton clear of relegation trouble towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign, then secured a top-half finish last time out. Going one better by qualifying for the play-offs would be his best achievement yet.

Luton will need to assess Elijah Adebayo before deciding whether he is fit enough to feature from the first whistle on Tuesday. Jones has no other fitness concerns, though, and we are unlikely to see too many changes to the starting XI that took a point off Blackburn.

Swansea are similarly free of injury problems at present, but Martin could make one or two changes to his team in order to freshen things up.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 1 February.



