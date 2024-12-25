The Big Football Quiz of 2024: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

After a mammoth month of celebrating FourFourTwo's 30th anniversary, with a quiz from each year every day, we've finally reached 2024.

And what a year in football it's been. England went oh so close in the Euros, there was Ballon d'Or controversy, Manchester City won their fourth title in a row, and so much more.

For the final time this year, rack your brains and see how much you can remember from the footballing world in 2024.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) MORE YEAR QUIZZES 1994 / 1995 / 1996 / 1997 / 1998 / 1999 / 2000 / 2001 / 2002 / 2003 / 2004 / 2005 / 2006 / 2007 / 2008 / 2009 / 2010 / 2011 / 2012 / 2013 / 2014 / 2015 / 2016 / 2017 / 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021 / 2022 / 2023

So let's find out how many of our 20 questions can you answer correctly?

There is also no time to rush this football quiz, so take your time and relax, with an unlimited time limit available.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwoand send them to your pals!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

