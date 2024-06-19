'The FA will never accept that!' Hidden innuendo and anarchy behind England's 1990 World Cup smash World In Motion

Keith Allen has revealed how the famous rap in the New Order hit was cobbled together in the studio and has hidden double-meanings

John Barnes (centre) in the recording studio alongside Peter Beardsley and Des Walker for the recording of England's World Cup song with New Order in 1990.
Peter Beardsley, John Barnes and Des Walker recording World In Motion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comedian Keith Allen has explained the not-so-hidden double meaning behind the iconic John Barnes rap on 1990 World Cup hit World In Motion and the anarchic recording process that somehow gave New Order their first number-one hit.

Speaking on Season 2 of the podcast Transmissions: The Definitive Story Of Joy Division And New Order, Allen explained that he had been tasked with contributing lyrics to the song to inject a bit of 'lightness' to the Manchester band’s music. 

