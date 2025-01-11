Trent Alexander-Arnold situation to be resolved and clear problem position sorted: Liverpool's dream transfer window

Tying up a new deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold would be great news for Liverpool

Liverpool's decision not to do much business in the summer transfer window was questioned at the time, but has proven to be a savvy move.

Arne Slot's side are top of both the Premier League and the Champions League and in excellent form as they aim for a record-equally 20th English top flight title.

But there is still a bit of work for the transfer bods at Anfield to get done, ideally before the January transfer window closes, just to provide a bit more certainty about the future and to shore up their title credentials.

Get those new contracts sorted

Getting Mo Salah's contract sorted would be the biggest signing Liverpool could make (Image credit: Getty Images)

An obvious place to start, and an issue that nobody in the media has shut up about all season - FourFourTwo included - but obvious for a reason.

The best news Liverpool could provide this month would be new deals for Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper van Dijk is reportedly the closest to agreeing terms, while Ballon d'Or favourite Salah has repeatedly spoken of this season as being his last at the club. Alexander-Arnold has meanwhile been criticised after rumours he has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Agreeing a new deal for Salah, in particular, would be a major boost to Liverpool. The winger has been absolutely sensational this season, leading both the Premier League goalscorer and assists charts after racing to double figures on both counts.

Find a new left-back to compete with Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson has had a disappointing season by his own standards (Image credit: Getty Images)

In spite of their excellent form, there has been a pretty obvious weak link in their side all season that could ideally do with reinforcements.

Andy Robertson has been an extremely reliable player for Liverpool since joining in 2017 and is still ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now, but his performances this campaign have not been anywhere near his usual standard.

The left-back has been caught at fault for several goals this season and is yet to register a Premier League assist in 2024/25. Kostas Tsimikas has never really looked anything more than a decent back-up option, and while Robertson could still have a part to play, a new signing to offer better competition could solve the one glaring issue in the Liverpool line-up.

Fulham's Antonee Robinson was touted as a potential replacement last month (and for ages before that, in truth), but Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has since emerged as a potential alternative.

...that's about it

Other than the question of whether they might want to sell and replace Alexander-Arnold to ensure they get a fee, it all looks quite straightforward for Liverpool as it stands.

We can't really count out the possibility of fringe players departing if Liverpool receive suitably large offers, but they appear to be in no major rush to do so after reports they had turned down an eight-figure offer from Ipswich for youngster Ben Doak.

Of course, as they've found so far with their contract wrangles, saying it's straightforward is not the same as saying it's easy...