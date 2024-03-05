Ukraine Euro 2024 squad: Serhiy Rebrov's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Ukraine Euro 2024 squad is starting to form – and of all the countries to miss out on automatic qualification for this summer's Euro 2024 finals, Ukraine can count themselves as the most unlucky.

As well as being handed a tough group alongside England, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has forced them to play all of their nominal home games in other countries. Nonetheless, Ukraine ended up missing out on second place based on their head-to-head record with Italy after both nations finished level on points with 14 apiece, claiming draws against England and (decisively, in the final game) Italy along the way.

That means they now face a play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina later this month, with the winner going on to take on either Israel or Iceland in one of the three qualification play-off finals.

Ukraine's squad

Ukraine's Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the November qualifiers

GK: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

GK: Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk)

GK: Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)

DF: Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Vladyslav Dubinchak (Dynamo Kyiv)

DF: Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton)

DF: Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)

DF: Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

DF: Illya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)

MF: Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa)

MF: Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

MF: Oleksandr Pikhalyonok (Dnipro-1)

MF: Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

MF: Heorhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

MF: Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo)

MF: Viktor Tsygankov (Girona)

MF: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

MF: Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

FW: Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

FW: Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk)

FW: Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia)

Ukraine fixtures and results

March 26 2023: England 2–0 Ukraine, Wembley, London, England

June 16 2023: North Macedonia 2–3 Ukraine, Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia

June 19 2023: Ukraine 1–0 Malta, Anton Malatinsky Stadium, Trnava, Slovakia

September 9 2023: Ukraine 1–1 England, Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland

September 12 2023: Italy 2–1 Ukraine, San Siro, Milan, Italy

October 14 2023: Ukraine 2–0 North Macedonia, Stadion Letna, Prague, Czech Republic

October 17 2023: Malta 1–3 Ukraine, National Stadium, Ta' Qali, Malta

November 20 2023: Ukraine 0–0 Italy, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

21 March 2024: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine, Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

26 March 2024: Ukraine v Israel or Iceland, Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland. This will be a friendly if Ukraine lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the semi-finals or a qualification play-off final if Ukraine beat Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ukraine Euro 2024 qualifying top scorers

2 goals Viktor Tsygankov

1 goal Artm Dovbyk, Oleksandr Karavaiev, Yukhym Konoplia, Mykhailo Mudryk, Georgiy Sudakov, Andri Yarmolenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Ukraine Euro 2024 qualifying yellow cards

3 yellow cards Ruslan Malinovskyi

2 yellow cards Yukhym Konoplia, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko

1 yellow card Artem Dovbyk, Mykola Matviyenko, Vladyslav Vanat, Roman Yaremchuk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

Ukraine Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Ukraine manager: Serhiy Rebrov

Sergiy Rebrov (Image credit: PA)

Ukraine started their qualifying campaign at Wembley under the caretaker management of Ruslan Rotan following Oleksandr Petrakov's departure from the post in January last year.

A familiar name to English football fans from his time at Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the 2000s, former centre-forward Rebrov was appointed as national team manager last year.

His managerial CV includes two league titles and two Ukrainian Cups with Dynamo Kyiv; three Hungarian league titles with Ferencvaros; and the UAE Pro League and League Cup with Al Ain.

He's also, to the best of our knowledge, the only footballer whose Wikipedia page contains a section on his love for ham radio. It takes all sorts.

Ukraine's star player

Viktor Tsyhankov

One of the star players for this year's surprise La Liga title contenders Girona, Tsyhankov (also spelt Tsygankov, depending which transliteration of Cyrillic script you prefer) is one of Ukraine's most experienced internationals already at the age of 26 - and one of their most important.

The winger has bagged 11 goals in his 50 caps to date for the country and is the only one of Ukraine's players to have scored twice in qualifying.

Those goals have been big ones, too: Tsyhankov grabbed the only goal of the game against Malta and put in a star turn away to North Macedonia as Ukraine came from two goals down at half time to win 2-3, setting up Illia Zabarnyi for the first goal in the comeback before netting the late winner.

FAQs

How many players are Ukraine allowed to take to Euro 2024?

UEFA confirmed in February that each competing nation will be able to name a final squad of 23 players in their Euro 2024 squads, including a mandatory three goalkeepers.

After a couple of tournaments featuring 26-player teams, UEFA have now reverted from the expanded squad.

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup. Without those same issues, 23-player squads have made a return.