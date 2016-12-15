Verheijen vs the world: All 323 of Dutch Ray's critical tweets from 2016 sorted by club and coach

Barely a day goes by without Raymond Verheijen taking to Twitter to criticise a club, coach or occasionally an entire country. In the 350 days of 2016 so far, he has launched 323 critical tweets at various footballing names.

Dutch Ray's passionate belief in his own viewpoint on modern coaching, rest and injury prevention have seen him lash out in all directions, but who gets the worst of it? We decided to collate them into blocks, for your viewing pleasure; you can even jump to the sections you like (if you give the interactives a few seconds to load). This is what we found... (Thanks to Pete McCarthy for research/words.)

The roll of 'honour':

Ray vs Jurgen

Ray vs LFC

Ray vs Poch

Not surprised to see Pochettino's team crumble again in last 10 games of season (only 16 points) after 25 pts in previous 10 games. Pattern.Raymond Verheijen

Only 16 points in the last 11 games of the season for Tottenham Hotspur. Predictable and typical pattern for a Pochettino team.Raymond Verheijen

Pochettino's Spurs crumbling in the last phase of the season was already predicted in early March: https://t.co/g8t3CmFRC0Raymond Verheijen

"Spurs are insistent, however, that questions or criticisms regarding Pochettino’s hard-work approach are baseless."

Baseless??

Really??Raymond Verheijen

Spurs' 16 points in last 11 games of season is a typical pattern for a Pochettino team. It happened at Southampton & 1st season with Spurs.Raymond Verheijen

"Pochettino’s team threw away leads against West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea and Southampton before being humiliated by 10-man Newcastle."Raymond Verheijen

"A source told Telegraph Sport that some members of Pochettino’s squad had been “knackered” for weeks" https://t.co/BFuc4StAVyRaymond Verheijen

It's the same with the Pochettino mistake. Almost every season his team crumbles in last phase. As do the teams of his mentor Bielsa. Learn!Raymond Verheijen

Everyone who watched Spurs understand Pochettino must be a good coach. If he acknowledges & learns from his mistakes he will be even better!Raymond Verheijen

Worrying new trend.

Coaches like Klopp & Pochettino trying to hide muscle injuries by calling them 'cramp'.

https://t.co/m3Zkx0spTXRaymond Verheijen

Mauricio Pochettino "to blame for Harry Kane injury", says top fitness coach https://t.co/mwIdAfD645Raymond Verheijen

Verheijen: 'Pochettino to blame for Spurs injuries'

https://t.co/sIo3M30B3u via @sportsmoleRaymond Verheijen

The likes of Klopp, Pochettino, Bielsa & Guardiola are absolute top coaches who lack knowledge about principles of football periodisation.Raymond Verheijen

Mauricio Pochettino.

Fantastic coach. Great tactician.

But also still has a lot to learn about the principles of periodisation. https://t.co/6HQkMdZxJbRaymond Verheijen

According to Pochettino, last month Dembele & Dier were only struggling with cramp in Sunderland game and would be available for next game. https://t.co/STU8QLoJNnRaymond Verheijen

Because of Poch's intense training it's likely his players will struggle in last months of this season like they did in previous 2 seasons.Raymond Verheijen

A lesson young coaches can learn from Poch's mistake:

Intense training is crucial to improve players but plan moment/amount very carefully.Raymond Verheijen

There is a lot young coaches can learn from proven top coaches like Pochettino.

But they should avoid copying the flaws in their methods.Raymond Verheijen

And will Pep, Poch & Klopp be the next Mourinho in 5-10 years time?

Introducing a revolutionary approach but not learning from your mistakesRaymond Verheijen

"Pochettino felt Spurs deserved to beat WBA"

https://t.co/Xp2x8jlL9W …

A team only 'deserves' to win when scoring more goals than opponent.Raymond Verheijen

“That happened to Tottenham last season and to Pochettino’s teams at Espanyol. In his three full seasons there, from 2009-12....." (1/2)Raymond Verheijen

“Pochettino’s Espanyol won 4 of their final 14 matches in first season, 2 of last 13 in second & 3 of last 14 in third season." (2/2)Raymond Verheijen

Ray vs Arsene

Wenger & LVG are both underachieving top coaches as they have one important thing in common: they hardly ever play with their strongest teamRaymond Verheijen

Arsenal & manager Arsene Wenger are the perfect example of a lack of 'Black Box Thinking' in the football world. https://t.co/x1dP4cNbd5Raymond Verheijen

Here we go again. Aaron has picked up one of his annual injuries.

"Ramsey injury worries Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger" https://t.co/UI6tT9PAL7Raymond Verheijen

Last October, Arsenal manager Wenger brought on Theo Walcott without a proper warm-up resulting in a calf injury.

https://t.co/43l3TbfJlRRaymond Verheijen

October 2015: "Arsene Wenger accused of causing Walcott injury with warm-up fiasco" https://t.co/43l3TbfJlRRaymond Verheijen

One would expect Arsenal manager Wenger to analyze and learn from this huge mistake. This is what @matthewsyed calls 'Black Box Thinking'.Raymond Verheijen

However, last night Wenger brought on Ramsey after a very brief warm-up.

Aaron walked off injured 16 minutes later https://t.co/fKv1jk6hHoRaymond Verheijen

Clearly, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has not learned from the mistake he made with Theo Walcott last October. No 'Black Box Thinking'.Raymond Verheijen

How can Arsenal manager Wenger bring on Aaron Ramsey without a proper warm-up anyway given his muscle injury record in the last 6-7 seasons?Raymond Verheijen

By publicly analyzing mistakes of coaches, hopefully, the Next Generation of coaches will learn from the mistakes made by Arsene Wenger & CoRaymond Verheijen

If Arsene Wenger finally manages to keep his players fit they will easily be one of the strongest title contenders in upcoming EPL season.Raymond Verheijen

Wenger's mistake 1: Sanchez/Ramsey develop fitness relatively quickly resulting in short term fitness which does not last for entire season.Raymond Verheijen

Wenger's mistake 2: As Sanchez & Ramsey will do too much too soon in pre-season they will develop their fitness but lose their freshness.Raymond Verheijen

What Wenger should do is develop his players' fitness while maintaining their freshness. Players who lose freshness have higher injury risk.Raymond Verheijen

Twenty years ago, Arsene Wenger was revolutionary. Ten years ago, everyone had caught up. Today, he is old fashion. https://t.co/iYfqpCwnjkRaymond Verheijen

As the Arsenal injury pattern keeps repeating itself, it is a clear sign Arsene Wenger still has not discovered the underlying reason.Raymond Verheijen

Number one reason for not discovering a structural problem is denial.

As long as Wenger keeps blaming external factors nothing will change.Raymond Verheijen

The moment Arsene Wenger accepts the structural Arsenal injury chaos must have something to do with him it will be the start of the solutionRaymond Verheijen

A great first step but this does not mean the Arsenal injury pattern will be solved as Wenger still does not know what he does not know.Raymond Verheijen

Arsene Wenger is not the only person who should become conscious incompetent. When will Aaron Ramsey finally stop gambling with his career?Raymond Verheijen

After admitting last week he gambled with the fitness of Ramsey who injured his hamstring, Wenger is now ready to make same mistake again.Raymond Verheijen

Arsenal is structurally underperforming.

They hardly ever play with their strongest XI due to injuries as Wenger has become a dinosaur.Raymond Verheijen

Twenty years ago, Wenger was a revolutionary. After 10 years he had become average as others were catching up & after 20 years he is behind.Raymond Verheijen

Revolutionary coaches like Wenger are often only revolutionary once & apply this same approach during entire career.

https://t.co/EPPz4jjv3Zhttps://t.co/W0izraQfM0Raymond Verheijen

A lesson young coaches can learn from Wenger's mistake:

Standing still is like walking backwards as everyone around you keep developing.Raymond Verheijen

There is a lot young coaches can learn from proven top coaches like Wenger.

But they should avoid copying the flaws in their methods.Raymond Verheijen

"Wenger pointed to nervy finish as being down to a loss of focus"

https://t.co/ny3xtWzlRg

What exactly does Wenger mean with loss of focus?Raymond Verheijen

As long as Arsenal coach Wenger keeps blaming external factors for his horrific injury record the problem might be reduced but never solved.Raymond Verheijen

Ray vs MUFC

On Mourinho…

According to José Mourinho the body & the head are two separate things. I thought the head was part of the body..... https://t.co/30hFbXl9ipRaymond Verheijen

Will the once revolutionary Jose Mourinho be the next Arsene Wenger?

Introducing a new revolutionary approach and sticking to it for ever.Raymond Verheijen

New worrying trend in football. Part 1.

Losing managers blaming the outside world by telling players to toughen up.

https://t.co/PJ5bfVyzTXhttps://t.co/Eqma9Q5iB8Raymond Verheijen

Maybe Mourinho should look in the mirror & question the relatively static exercises due to relatively small pitch sizes he uses in training?Raymond Verheijen

Always using relatively small pitch size means players are standing still a lot in training which has significant effect on football fitnessRaymond Verheijen

Mourinho was winning trophy after trophy with a revolutionary training method. Has this success stopped Jose from evolving in last decade?Raymond Verheijen

Did Jose Mourinho make the same mistake as Arsene Wenger who is repeating his once revolutionary training methods for over two decades now?Raymond Verheijen

Maybe this is why Zlatan Ibrahimovic is publicly questioning Jose Mourinho's training methods and complaining about his lack of fitness?Raymond Verheijen

Maybe this is why Manchester United are rock bottom of the table in terms of the average number of explosive football actions in EPL games?Raymond Verheijen

What lesson can young coaches learn from this case study?

Never publicly blame your players.

Always look in the mirror and blame yourself!Raymond Verheijen

On Manchester United…

The Man United injury crisis is just another example of coaches learning by trial & error instead of coaches who know what to do in advance.Raymond Verheijen

The Manchester United injured XI: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Valencia, Rooney, Young. Martial.Raymond Verheijen

"Manchester United's lengthy injury toll now stands at 17" https://t.co/v0vCsKbMBnRaymond Verheijen

United injury list (1/3): Sam Johnstone, Matteo Darmian, Donald Love, Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe.....Raymond Verheijen

United injury list (2/3): Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Marcos Rojo, Sean Goss, Marouane Fellaini.....Raymond Verheijen

United injury list (3/3): Bastian Schweinsteiger, Wayne Rooney, Will Keane, Anthony Martial. https://t.co/v0vCsKbMBnRaymond Verheijen

The Man United talents are thrown in the deep game after game after game. So, the injury risk increases dramatically https://t.co/S2W7VCUqxTRaymond Verheijen

On Louis van Gaal…

Despite the fatiguing external factors ‘teacher’ Van Gaal rigidly applied his double session method just like he did at Ajax, Barca & BayernRaymond Verheijen

Not surprisingly, the United players accumulated a lot of fatigue and started to pick up many injuries as LVG refused to adjust his methods.Raymond Verheijen

Knowing LVG’s ‘teacher’ style, the Man Utd injury crisis was predicted well in advance on Twitter which is very powerful for coach educationRaymond Verheijen

Man United ended up in the biggest injury crisis in the history of the club. Afterwards LVG blamed the external factors for the injury chaosRaymond Verheijen

The real 'injury' reason was ‘teacher’ Van Gaal rigidly applying his demanding training methods ignoring specific external factors at UnitedRaymond Verheijen

In contrast to rigid ‘teachers’ like Klopp & Van Gaal, the flexible ‘managers’ like Ancelotti & Hiddink would never have made this mistake.Raymond Verheijen

Young coaches should develop structured methods like Van Gaal & Klopp but learn to apply them in a flexible way like Ancelotti & Hiddink.Raymond Verheijen

A powerful message to rigid 'teachers' like Van Gaal, Klopp & Guardiola who tend to be blind for the circumstances. https://t.co/3S3OCLcp15Raymond Verheijen

Van Gaal is “gambling” with Manchester United players’ fitness, says Verheijen https://t.co/udCzLxTGQ2 via @po_stRaymond Verheijen

My interview about Van Gaal in 2014 with @ReutersUK: "Van Gaal is over-training Man United players - Verheijen" https://t.co/WNeLT3sleuRaymond Verheijen

In 2014: "What Louis van Gaal proves is that top coaches are not perfect. Even the world's best have deficiencies" https://t.co/VUdywl7BNsRaymond Verheijen

In last week's interview with the Independent Van Gaal confessed he has indeed overtrained his players last year https://t.co/W1DX0wql1LRaymond Verheijen

"Why avoiding a setback or injury of United talents is responsibility of manager Van Gaal" in How Simple Can It Be? https://t.co/9RHzFRStA2Raymond Verheijen

The mistakes made by Wenger, Klopp, LVG & Co should be publicly addressed, embraced and seen as learning opportunities for all other coachesRaymond Verheijen

Ray vs England

On Roy Hodgson…

Four years ago, at the EURO2012, in the game against Italy the England manager Roy Hodgson left Pirlo totally free on the midfield.Raymond Verheijen

Two years ago, at the World Cup 2014, in the game vs Italy the England manager Roy Hodgson left Pirlo totally free on the midfield. AGAIN!!Raymond Verheijen

This year, at the EURO2016, England manager Roy Hodgson did not have a tactical game plan at all resulting in embarassing miscommunications.Raymond Verheijen

Hodgson should coach experienced players who can do the job on the pitch without him. Young players need someone who gives them structure.Raymond Verheijen

Roy Hodgson, Ray Wilkins & Co. Problem of English football in a nutshell.

Time has passed them by. Time for change.

https://t.co/NS7qx0R28iRaymond Verheijen

On Ray Wilkins…

Anyone wonder why English football is sinking? Just listen to Ray Wilkins on @talkSPORTRaymond Verheijen

Curious how a dinosaur sounds? Listen to Ray Wilkins on @talkSPORT this afternoon using England 1966 as benchmark.

https://t.co/NS7qx0R28iRaymond Verheijen

Ray, if even a 'fitness coach' can see England is tactically clueless it only proves how big the problem really is

https://t.co/NS7qx0R28iRaymond Verheijen

Roy Hodgson, Ray Wilkins & Co. Problem of English football in a nutshell.

Time has passed them by. Time for change.

https://t.co/NS7qx0R28iRaymond Verheijen

The Iceland game demonstrated the acute problem of English football. People like Ray Wilkins show the underlying structural problems.Raymond Verheijen

Hopefully, thanks to Ray Wilkins' embarrassing comments @talkSPORT yesterday, English football has come one step closer to the solution.Raymond Verheijen

On England/the FA/Sam Allardyce…

Last night's England EXIT was obviously very predictable as the England coaching staff make the same mistakes tournament after tournament.Raymond Verheijen

England has many talented players. The future looks bright. As long as the English FA appoints a tactical teacher and not a people’s managerRaymond Verheijen

Time for change. So, let's appoint Allardyce, Pardew, Redknapp or another English coach without any experience of football outside England.Raymond Verheijen

So, all EPL players did not have a winter break to regain freshness. But the England players also did not have a break between EPL & EURO.Raymond Verheijen

Iceland is a good team. The difference with the England game is the simple fact that France have a much better game plan than the English.Raymond Verheijen

So, Sam Allardyce is supposed to manage England and to mastermind a game plan to beat teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Spain & Italy?Raymond Verheijen

One moment at your club you work with Mourinho or Guardiola. Next moment with England you are managed by Allardyce. https://t.co/aQLFYR8bA1Raymond Verheijen

England have a talented generation of players. A top coach can take them back to where they belong if he knows how to break defensive walls.Raymond Verheijen

How did England manager Allardyce end up in this situation in first place? But Big Sam is just symptom of real problem of English football.Raymond Verheijen

"The England job requires a 21st century leader and not an unreconstructed, avaricious braggart who is still stuck in the 1980s"Raymond Verheijen

Ridiculous.

"Liverpool to play two matches in less than 48 hours after PL reject request to move Sunderland fixture"

https://t.co/zvYCmAaOcGhttps://t.co/Z6PdclF8LeRaymond Verheijen

Ray vs Pep

Guardiola will bring his terrible injury record to the Premier League , says Raymond Verheijen https://t.co/qjYBaq0wffRaymond Verheijen

Between 2013-2016 Bayern Munich had one of the worst injury records of all CL teams, hardly ever played with best team & reached no CL finalRaymond Verheijen

Top coaches like Guardiola should understand they can only fulfill their potential as top coach if they have their best players on the pitchRaymond Verheijen

What this book does describe however is the process how Pep Guardiola took Bayern Munich from the best to the worst injury record in Europe.Raymond Verheijen

The book 'Herr Pep' portraits coach Pep Guardiola as a tactical mastermind who does not understand the principles of periodisation.Raymond Verheijen

Given this conclusion based on the book 'Herr Pep', it's interesting to follow Guardiola at Man City. Will he again do 'too much too soon'?Raymond Verheijen

The likes of Klopp, Pochettino, Bielsa & Guardiola are absolute top coaches who lack knowledge about principles of football periodisation.Raymond Verheijen

Pep Guardiola

Fantastic coach. Great tactician

But he still has a lot to learn about the principles of periodisation

https://t.co/0JnMo07OY5https://t.co/I4VtTOoTlrRaymond Verheijen

Proven top coaches like Guardiola should understand intense training will exhaust players who have to perform 1-2x per week for 10 months.Raymond Verheijen

Young coaches can learn a lot from top coaches like Pep Guardiola

But top coaches also make mistakes

So don't copy the flaws in their methodRaymond Verheijen

"Pep Guardiola concerned about confidence ahead of trip to Barcelona"

https://t.co/b9JnSNLqqn

What exactly does Pep mean with confidence?Raymond Verheijen

The fact City manager Guardiola played Kompany for 80min is yet again prove Pep really does not understand the principles of periodisation.Raymond Verheijen

For a player with a shocking injury history like Kompany a gradual build-up of game minutes is even more important.

So, 45min to start with.Raymond Verheijen

Which Man City Einstein decided to play Kompany twice in 4 days after yet another month of rehab and given his injury history???Raymond Verheijen

Pep Guardiola & his medical staff should be really ashamed of themselves for this utter lack of knowledge.

This is not how you treat playersRaymond Verheijen

Guardiola's periodisation mistake is beyond believe

Does he want to get rid of Kompany & hoping he would break down?

https://t.co/LKoq3Pl6Vahttps://t.co/c4mMRy3jRfRaymond Verheijen

New book on Guardiola is called 'Pep, The Evolution'

Which evolution? As he keeps making same mistakes

Next book should be 'Pep, The Mirror' https://t.co/CfLqPKSuHrRaymond Verheijen

So, Guardiola loses patience with Kompany while Pep himself is the reason why Kompany is struggling. Ironic and sad. https://t.co/0y0UYBsXYhhttps://t.co/tf0Roj7zzMRaymond Verheijen

But Mourinho is not the only one......

Losing managers blaming the outside world by telling players to toughen up.

https://t.co/MFA8l5zc1ehttps://t.co/X8y7VUXt3YRaymond Verheijen

What was Pep's motive to say this publicly?

"Kompany asked me to be substituted at half-time"

https://t.co/Fs2XT0tSsf via @MailSportRaymond Verheijen

If coaches think it's ok to publicly blame players...

...would it also be ok for them if players publicly question the tactics of the coach?Raymond Verheijen

Is Man City manager Pep Guardiola struggling in his 1st season or is he just coaching in a more competitive league?

https://t.co/GVTiOfDkE7https://t.co/7GX5smidkhRaymond Verheijen

In Spain, Pep had very good stats because in the Primera Division each year the title goes to either Barca or Real.

https://t.co/GVTiOfDkE7https://t.co/vRLBEbwqZHRaymond Verheijen

In Germany, Pep's stats were even better because in the Bundesliga each season the title goes to either Bayern Munich or Bayern Munich. https://t.co/PZGrPz2jjIRaymond Verheijen

In England, Pep's stats are significantly lower because in the Premier League each season at least four teams are competing for the title. https://t.co/jvzIEA38HgRaymond Verheijen

So, are Pep's stats worryingly lower because of Pep? Or are they naturally lower because of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, Man United? https://t.co/kDXiXtydSdRaymond Verheijen

Obviously, one can still ask the question whether Pep makes thinks too complicated for his players in an already very challenging league.Raymond Verheijen

And one can still question his very intense training sessions in between even more demanding EPL games resulting in fatigue and injuries.Raymond Verheijen

Ray vs the world

On Antonio Conte…

"Costa was touching a hamstring and didn’t want to risk missing Man United game but Conte refused to take him off"

https://t.co/8IqDeoiialRaymond Verheijen

In past weeks media reported how intelligent coaches like Conte & Klopp do 'too much too soon' with double & triple sessions in pre-season.Raymond Verheijen

New Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is the next top coach who steps into the Premier League like 'Alice in Wonderland'

https://t.co/msvuRjI5ImRaymond Verheijen

On Frank de Boer…

Last year, Ajax coach Frank de Boer destroyed the title chances of his team by overtraining his players during the January camp in Qatar.Raymond Verheijen

On Jurgen Klinsmann…

Some of the English media want Klinsmann as new England manager. Jurgen is a gentleman. But talking about a tactically clueless coach.....Raymond Verheijen

Remember the player Jurgen Klinsmann? So, no surprise the coach Klinsmann thinks the best way to improve a team is by just working harder...Raymond Verheijen

On Rafa Benitez…

Mission impossible: The club with one of the worst injury records hires a coach with one of the worst injury records https://t.co/Zo80Bb4X56Raymond Verheijen

On Marc Wilmots…

Last night, Belgium National Team manager Marc Wilmots said it's ok for him one of his players is smoking. How on earth is this possible?Raymond Verheijen

Maybe Wilmots' comment is just another symptom of the reason why Belgium underperforms and 11 top players do not manage to play as a team?Raymond Verheijen

The number of miscommunications between these 11 talented Belgian individuals is unbelievable. Coach Wilmots is clearly no tactical teacher.Raymond Verheijen

Low shows Wilmots how to play vs 3 defenders. Hazard & Carrasco followed Welsh full backs. Muller & Ozil press Italian central defenders.Raymond Verheijen

On Steve Bruce and Alan Pardew…

Unless of course the English FA decides to replace one dinosaur by another dinosaur by appointing Steve Bruce or Alan Pardew.Raymond Verheijen

On David Moyes…

David Moyes is also perfect example of an underdog manager. He can make Everton & Sunderland overachieve but Man United is out of his leagueRaymond Verheijen

Clubs spend millions on injury prevention & sport science but the number of HAMSTRING injuries keep increasing https://t.co/fEd9VBWaq0Raymond Verheijen

The football world is a world in which coaches keep blaming external factors even after the 17th injury. Unconscious incompetent. Denial.Raymond Verheijen