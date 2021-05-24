Wales Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Wales Euro 2020 group contains four teams who will be targeting a place in the last 16.

Euro 2020 was originally set to take place last year, but UEFA decided to delay the tournament by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This summer's tournament will be the 16th edition of the European Championship. It will take place in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, starting with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be present at Wembley on July 11.

Group A

Italy

Turkey

Wales

Switzerland

Wales will be managed at Euro 2020 by Robert Page, the former defender who has been placed in caretaker charge of his country.

Ryan Giggs, the permanent boss, will miss the tournament after being charged with assault.

Wales made their European Championship debut in France five years ago - and they did not simply make up the numbers. A thrilling run to the semi-finals represented the greatest achievement in the history of the national team.

Replicating that performance will be difficult, but Wales will not be underestimated by any of their opponents this summer.

Qualification was a close-run thing for Giggs’ side, with Wales finishing just a point clear of Slovakia in second place.

And their group at the tournament proper also looks set to be competitive, with all four teams harbouring hopes of a place in the knockout phase.

Wales kick things off against Switzerland on June 12, with the game set to take place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Next up for Gareth Bale and co. is a meeting with Turkey at the same venue on June 16.

Wales will conclude the group stage against Italy in Rome on June 20, by which time they will hope to have already booked their spot in the round of 16.