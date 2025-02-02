Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time, preview, team news

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City to see if the Gunners can inflict more misery on the reigning Premier League champions when they meet at the Emirates on Sunday. This guide explains how to watch Arsenal vs Man City online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Arsenal vs Manchester City? Sunday, February 2

• What time does Arsenal vs Manchester City kick off? 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

• Where is Arsenal vs Manchester City? Emirates Stadium, London

• Where can I watch Arsenal vs Manchester City? Sky Sports (UK) Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Arsenal vs Man City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm.

See also ► Who are the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports this weekend?

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the US

In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Man City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

► Arsenal target Ollie Watkins has already revealed Gunners move is his 'dream'

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Preview

Unbeaten in the league since the start of November, Arsenal have expertly navigated a difficult period where there have been injuries to key players. Now, with a place in the Champions League knockout stages secured and with players returning to fitness, the Gunners will be looking to kick on as they bid to chase down runaway leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had to grind out results of late but with Martin Odegaard back to full fitness, and rising star Ethan Nwaneri expertly deputising for the injured Buakyo Saka, Arsenal should have more cutting edge. They’ll certainly need it against a City side who have had no problems scoring goals in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola’s charges may be down in fourth place and seemingly out of the title race, but they have scored 11 goals in their last three league games. They still look far to open in midfield but in attack, they have been sharp, with new signing Omar Marmoush looking particularly impressive on his debut last week.

Can the Gunners keep pace with Liverpool? Or will City dent their title ambitions? Tune in to find out and read on for all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Man City live streams wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team news

Despite Odegaard and Mikel Merino returning to fitness, there are still plenty of injury concerns for Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are all unavailable, while goalkeeper David Raya is also a doubt after sitting out the Girona game.

That could mean another opportunity for Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is set to continue in defence after his red card against Wolves last week was overturned after an appeal.

Manchester City also have their fair share of injuries, with Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb all unlikely to start, while influential midfielder Rodri still faces months on the sidelines.

John Stones is now fully fit and is likely to start alongside Manuel Akanji, while new signing Abdukodir Khusanov could find himself on the bench after a tough debut last week against Chelsea.

Fellow new signing Marmoush may well start as the Egyptian international impressed on his debut against the Blues and has had a full week of rest after being unavailable for City’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League as he was not registered for the first phase of European competitions.