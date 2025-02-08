Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham: TV & Streaming information for FA Cup clash
Spurs low on confidence after Carabao Cup exit
Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham to see if the Villains can bounce back from their defeat to Wolves last weekend and take advantage of a struggling Spurs side that were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool and knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
You won’t want to miss this huge FA Cup clash. This guide explains how to watch Aston Villa vs Spurs online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Key information
• When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham? Sunday, February 9
• What time does Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick off? 5.35pm GMT / 12.35pm ET
• Where is Aston Villa vs Tottenham? Villa Park, Birmingham
• Aston Villa vs Tottenham FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
• Global streams: ESPN+ (US) | Optus (Australia) | Sportsnet (Canada)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham for FREE on TV on BBC One and via its streaming service, BBC iPlayer.
Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the US
In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham on the ESPN Plus streaming service.
Monthly subscriptions to ESPN+ cost $11.99 a month, while the annual subscriptions come in at $119.99 a year.
Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Tottenham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
► Arsenal target Ollie Watkins has already revealed Gunners move is his 'dream'
Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham streams globally
Canada: Sportsnet
Australia: Optus Sport
New Zealand: Sky Sport Now
Africa: Supersport
► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He has written about sport for a wide range of publications including FourFourTwo, World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, and Yahoo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for FA Cup tie
How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere: Free live stream in the UK for FA Cup clash