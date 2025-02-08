Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham: TV & Streaming information for FA Cup clash

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham to see if the Villains can bounce back from their defeat to Wolves last weekend and take advantage of a struggling Spurs side that were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool and knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

You won’t want to miss this huge FA Cup clash. This guide explains how to watch Aston Villa vs Spurs online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham? Sunday, February 9

• What time does Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick off? 5.35pm GMT / 12.35pm ET

• Where is Aston Villa vs Tottenham? Villa Park, Birmingham

• Aston Villa vs Tottenham FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

• Global streams: ESPN+ (US) | Optus (Australia) | Sportsnet (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham for FREE on TV on BBC One and via its streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the US

In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

Monthly subscriptions to ESPN+ cost $11.99 a month, while the annual subscriptions come in at $119.99 a year.

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Tottenham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham streams globally

Canada: Sportsnet

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: Supersport

