Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham: Free UK stream plus TV details for FA Cup tie

Aston Villa ran out 2-1 winners when the two sides met back in August

Aston Villa take on West Ham United in the FA Cup today, with both sides looking to book a place in the fourth round of England's oldest cup competition. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details you need to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham online, on TV, for free, and from anywhere.

Aston Villa v West Ham key information • Date: Friday, January 10, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • Free stream: ITVX (UK) • Global streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa's hectic schedule thanks to European football is playing a part this season, with Unai Emery's side 8th in the Premier League table at present.

The Villans beat Leicester City 2-1 to begin 2025 with a bang and can thank goals from Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey for turning the game on its head. Morgan Rogers continues to make waves with a string of impressive performances prompting further calls for the former Middlesbrough man to be included in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad.

As for West Ham, manager Julen Lopetegui was relieved of his duties on Wednesday and it now looks likely that ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter is set to succeed him. The Hammers have been hampered by injuries to key men Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in recent weeks and will hope cup football offers a chance of redemption.

Villa beat West Ham 2-1 back in August, with Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran both finding the net at the London Stadium.

Read on for our guide on how to watch an Aston Villa vs West Ham free live stream.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham for free in the UK

UK viewers can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live and in full on free-to-air broadcaster ITV on Friday evening. Coverage begins at 7.30 GMT from the Midlands, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

You can watch Villa vs West Ham on terrestrial free TV on ITV1, or you can watch a free live stream on the ITVX streaming platform. ITVX requires registration but is free to use, though you do need a TV licence when it comes to watching live TV.

Not in the UK at the moment? You can still access your ITVX account to watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham free stream by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home today? Fear not, we have a solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in the US

In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on cable TV channel ESPN, or online via the ESPN+ streaming platform.

ESPN is the sole rights holder for all FA Cup matches in the USA for the 2024/25 season. ESPN+ packages start at $11.99 a month and from there, every single FA Cup game can be watched live and in full.

Kick-off for Aston Villa vs West Ham is 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham streams globally

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in Canada? Canadians can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. To watch online you'll need a Premium subscription to Sportsnet+, which costs $34.99 a month.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions start from $29.99 a week.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in Africa? You can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

Aston Villa vs West Ham: FA Cup history

Aston Villa

7-time winners (1887, 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, 1957)

4-time runners-up (1892, 1924, 2000, 2015)

West Ham

3-time winners (1964, 1975, 1980)

2-time runners-up (1923, 2006)