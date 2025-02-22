How to watch Fulham v Crystal Palace: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League clash

Fulham have been in good form over the past few months, but Crystal Palace's away form is exceptional at the moment

Watch Fulham v Crystal Palace as the latest London derby of the Premier League season pits two sides in decent recent form against one another. In this guide we have all the details on how to watch Fulham v Palace live streams from around the world.

Fulham v Crystal Palace key information • Date: Saturday, 22 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Optus Sport (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Fulham are enjoying a solid top-half season under Marco Silva and sit 8th in the table, just five points away from the top four.

Three wins in their past four Premier League games - and just two league defeats since November - have been built on Fulham being exceptionally well-organised and difficult to beat...though win, lose or draw, their games do tend to be tight.

Crystal Palace meanwhile started the season in surprisingly poor form after ending the last campaign so brilliantly under Oliver Glasner, but have been in much better sorts since the end of October.

13th-placed Palace lost to Everton last weekend but have not suffered back-to-back defeats in the league since October. That's also when they last lost away from home: they've taken five wins and three draws on the road since then.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Fulham v Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Is Fulham v Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, Fulham v Palace has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, Fulham vs Crystal Palace is being shown on Peacock, which is the streaming service operated by NBC.

Peacock plans start from a modest $7.99 a month, which gets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week.

Watch Fulham v Crystal Palace from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Fulham v Crystal Palace streams globally

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in Canada? Fulham v Crystal Palace is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster showing every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on Optus Sport. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year, which gets you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace on the Sky Sport NOW streaming platform, which costs $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in Africa? You can watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.