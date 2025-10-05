Can I watch Wolves vs Brighton? Live streams, TV details and preview

Watch Wolves vs Brighton this weekend in the Premier League.

Want to watch the game live? FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can do so, from wherever you are around the world...

Wolves vs Brighton key information • Date: Sunday 05 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00am ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Wolves remain the only Premier League side not to earn three points at this stage of the season, and for how long that statement will remain true remains to be seen.

Vitor Pereira's side were unlucky not to earn a first victory of the 2025/26 Premier League season at Spurs last weekend, only to be denied by a late goal from Joao Paulinha.

Brighton's mixed bag of two wins, two draws and two losses is pretty typical of the Seagulls of late, with Fabian Hurzeler hoping to compound Wolves' woes.

Watch Wolves vs Brighton in the UK

Wolves vs Brighton is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday afternoon, all of which are being shown in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.

The other games include Aston Villa v Burnley, Everton v Crystal Palace and Newcastle v Nottingham Forest.

Watch Wolves vs Brighton in the US

In the US, Peacock Sports has exclusive rights to Wolves vs Brighton.

More details are provided below on how you can tune in Stateside.

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch Wolves vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Wolves vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Wolves are still suffering from a poor summer of recruitment, whilst keeping hold of Jorgen Strand Larsen probably stands out as a highlight.

Having scored just four times so far this term, Pereira's side often looks bereft of both confidence and ideas, although there was much to be pleased about against Spurs last time out.

Defensively, there are huge frailties, and with their only youngster Leon Chiwome missing from the squad, excuses seem to be running thin.

Brighton are another side struggling for consistent performances, but did perform brilliantly to beat Club World Cup champions Chelsea last weekend.

Goals from Danny Welbeck (two) and Maxim De Cuyper ensured victory for the Seagulls, and they will be hoping to follow that up against Wolves.

Wolves vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 2-1 Brighton

FourFourTwo notes that Brighton's form is so in and out that they could become victims of Wolves for the first time this season. We think its a home victory at Molineux.