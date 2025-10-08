How to watch Djibouti vs Egypt: Live streams as Mo Salah looks to secure ticket to World Cup 2026

Ecuador host the current World Cup champions, in what promises to be a testing game

Watch Djibouti vs Egypt as Mo Salah looks to secure his place in the 2026 World Cup, with all the details on TV and streaming coverage right here, including details of a free stream on FIFA+.

Djibouti vs Egypt: Key information ► Date: Wednesday 8 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7pm local time / 12pm ET / 5pm BST ► Venue: Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Morocco ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Salah's Egypt are the leaders in Group A of the CAF qualifying process for next summer's World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

They have won six of their eight games so far and drawn the other two, putting them on 20 points with a handy five-point lead over second-placed Burkina Faso. Victory against Djibouti will mathematically guarantee their ticket to the World Cup.

Djibouti, by contrast, are rock-bottom, with just one point, and cannot qualify for the World Cup, making Egypt the heavy favourites today.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Egypt vs Djibouti online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Djibouti vs Egypt for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Djibouti vs Egypt for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.

Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Djibouti vs Egypt from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Djibouti vs Egypt is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN works across all your devices, boasts unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services, and won't slow your streams down. It's yours for a knockdown price!

How to watch Djibouti vs Egypt in the US

Fans in the US can watch Djibouti vs Egypt through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. In reality, it's the same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 12pm ET.