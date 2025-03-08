How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for Premier League clash

By
published

Top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest and Manchester City go head-to-head at The City Ground on Saturday

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City are both vowing for a top-four finish this season
Nottingham Forest and Manchester City are both vowing for a top-four finish this season (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in the Premier League on Saturday, as the lunchtime kick-off provides quite the treat. Scroll down a little further, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details you need as two top-four hopefuls go head-to-head at The City Ground.

Key information

• When is Nottingham Forest vs Man City? Saturday 8 March 2025

• What time does Nottingham Forest vs Man City kick-off? 12.30pm GMT / 07:30am ET

• Where is Nottingham Forest vs Man City being played? The City Ground, Nottingham

• Nottingham Forest vs Man City TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City on March 8 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game will be on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. GMT. Kick-off will follow an hour and a half later at 12:30 p.m. GMT.

To watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Nottingham Forest vs Man City and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City elsewhere in the world

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in the US

Fans in the US can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City on USA Network, a cable TV channel.

Got cable? You're all set. If not, you can't watch USA Network directly online, so if you want to stream Forest vs City you'll need a cord-cutting streaming package from the likes of Sling or Fubo. Sling starts from $45.99 a month, while Fubo starts from $82.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all Premier League games down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in Canada?

In Canada, Nottingham Forest vs Man City will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Match Preview

Despite being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League recently, Manchester City still have hopes of returning to Europe's elite club competition via a top-four finish this season. Nottingham Forest also share the same aspirations and that makes Saturday's contest an exciting match-up.

READ MORE

Manchester City eyeing Arsenal legend as Pep Guardiola replacement: report

Pep Guardiola's side seemed to have recovered from their mid-season hic-cup and have now lost just two of their nine last Premier League games, which includes impressive wins over Chelsea and Newcastle United along the way.

Top scorer Erling Haaland is also now back from injury and The Tricky Trees will more than likely have their work cut out against one of the best finishers in Europe at present. Despite missing a large chunk of City's season, Haaland still has 20 Premier League goals in 26 games.

Forest have work to do and have seemingly dwindled since their emphatic 7-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion a few weeks ago. They have no Premier League win since then and instead have lost to both Fulham and the Magpies, as well as holding Arsenal to a 0-0 draw last time out.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about how to watch
Tyler Dibling of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary&#039;s Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Southampton, England.

Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League clash
Hamza Igamane of Rangers is seen during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Rangers FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channels as Scottish giants visit Jose Mourinho's Turkish side in Europa League tie
Tyler Dibling of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary&#039;s Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Southampton, England.

Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League clash
See more latest
Most Popular
Tyler Dibling of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary&#039;s Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Southampton, England.
Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League clash
How to watch TNT Sports live streams A TNT branded microphone during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Why are there two Premier League games on TNT Sports this weekend?
Chelsea&#039;s Cole Palmer crouches while waiting for play to restart in the Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 25 February, 2025
FPL tips for GW 28: Time for a change amid Cole Palmer drought at Chelsea?
Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with Mo Salah after scoring Liverpool&#039;s second goal in the Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on 23 February, 2025
FPL tips for GW 28: Put it all on the Reds
Friday football quiz
Friday Football Quiz, episode 53: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Manchester City&#039;s Jeremy Doku takes on Nottingham Forest&#039;s Ola Aina during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on 4 December, 2024
The race for the Champions League is as tight as ever as Nottingham Forest face Manchester City in the Premier League
Hamza Igamane of Rangers is seen during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Rangers FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.
How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channels as Scottish giants visit Jose Mourinho's Turkish side in Europa League tie
Leicester City players and manager Claudio Ranieri celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their match against Everton in May 2016.
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?
Red Flames players pictured at the start of a soccer game between Belgium&#039;s national team the Red Flames and Spain, in Valencia, Spain Friday 21 February 2025, on the first matchday in group A3 of the 2024-25 Women&#039;s Nations League Competition.
Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad: Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir's full team
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Fotbal Club FCSB and Manchester United at National Arena Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV details, Preview, Team news for Europa League clash