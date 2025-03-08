How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for Premier League clash

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City are both vowing for a top-four finish this season

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in the Premier League on Saturday, as the lunchtime kick-off provides quite the treat. Scroll down a little further, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details you need as two top-four hopefuls go head-to-head at The City Ground.

Key information

• When is Nottingham Forest vs Man City? Saturday 8 March 2025

• What time does Nottingham Forest vs Man City kick-off? 12.30pm GMT / 07:30am ET

• Where is Nottingham Forest vs Man City being played? The City Ground, Nottingham

• Nottingham Forest vs Man City TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus Sport (Australia)

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City on March 8 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game will be on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. GMT. Kick-off will follow an hour and a half later at 12:30 p.m. GMT.

To watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City elsewhere in the world

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in the US

Fans in the US can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City on USA Network, a cable TV channel.

Got cable? You're all set. If not, you can't watch USA Network directly online, so if you want to stream Forest vs City you'll need a cord-cutting streaming package from the likes of Sling or Fubo. Sling starts from $45.99 a month, while Fubo starts from $82.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all Premier League games down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in Canada?

In Canada, Nottingham Forest vs Man City will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Match Preview

Despite being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League recently, Manchester City still have hopes of returning to Europe's elite club competition via a top-four finish this season. Nottingham Forest also share the same aspirations and that makes Saturday's contest an exciting match-up.

Pep Guardiola's side seemed to have recovered from their mid-season hic-cup and have now lost just two of their nine last Premier League games, which includes impressive wins over Chelsea and Newcastle United along the way.

Top scorer Erling Haaland is also now back from injury and The Tricky Trees will more than likely have their work cut out against one of the best finishers in Europe at present. Despite missing a large chunk of City's season, Haaland still has 20 Premier League goals in 26 games.

Forest have work to do and have seemingly dwindled since their emphatic 7-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion a few weeks ago. They have no Premier League win since then and instead have lost to both Fulham and the Magpies, as well as holding Arsenal to a 0-0 draw last time out.