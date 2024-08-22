What is the biggest football stadium in the world?

The Camp Nou is big.. but not the biggest football stadium in the world

Morocco have released images of the gigantic new stadium they are planning to build for the 2030 World Cup.

The colossal 115,000-seat design has been proposed to be built in Benslimane, 40 kilometres from Casablanca, with co-hosts Morocco hoping that it can be used for the 2030 World Cup final. The tournament is being hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with special ‘anniversary matches’ being played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark the 100th anniversary of the tournament.

Should the new stadium be built as planned, it will be the biggest football stadium in the world. But which ground has the current crown? FourFourTwo takes a look at the top five…

The 1994 World Cup final being played at the Rose Bowl (Image credit: Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

The venue for the 1994 World Cup final is the USA’s biggest football stadium and was previously the home to the Los Angeles Galaxy, until the MLS side moved to the StubHub Arena in 2003.

It also plays host to regular pre-season friendly matches between major European sides, including a Real Madrid vs AC Milan clash earlier this month.

4. FNB Stadium - 94,000

Spain won the 2010 World Cup at the FNB Stadium (Image credit: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium plays host to the South Africa national team and club side Kaiser Chiefs.

The huge ground was the focal point of the 2010 World Cup, playing host to the opening and closing ceremonies, the final plus seven other games.

3. Camp Nou - 99,000

The iconic Camp Nou stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona’s home is Europe’s biggest football stadium, where the Catalan side have called home since it was constructed in 1957.

Camp Nou is currently undergoing an extensive renovation and expansion, which will see capacity rise to 105,000 when it reopens in 2024.

While the top two on this list host a range of sports and events, Camp Nou is the largest stadium to consistently host regular fixtures.

2. Melbourne Cricket Ground - 100,000

Crystal Palace played a 2022 pre-season friendly at the MCG (Image credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Yes, it’s primarily known as one of the greatest cricket grounds on earth, but the MCG has played host to plenty of other sports during its history.

The Socceroos have played plenty of World Cup qualifiers at the huge venue and it was also the venue for the Olympic gold medal football match between the USSR and Yugoslavia in the 1965 Games.

1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium - 114,000

The exterior of North Korea's Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (Image credit: Eric Lafforgue/Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

It probably won’t surprise you that the capacity of North Korea’s Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang is somewhat disputed, with some claiming it holds up to 150,000 fans, but it is generally accepted to be the biggest football stadium in the world.

The North Korea national team play there, as do the DPR Korea League’s April 25 Sports Club. The ground was built after their neighbours South Korea were awarded the 1988 Summer Olympics and is also used to host performances and shows celebrating the secretive nation’s leadership.

