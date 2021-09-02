When does the Women's Super League start?

Premier League football has already returned but when does the WSL start?

This season's Women's Super League will kick off on the weekend of the 3rd-5th September. The opening weekend falls during the men's international break, with Manchester United opening the season on the Friday night against Reading.

Chelsea will be looking to win the WSL for a third consecutive time and will start their campaign away to Arsenal with the game being played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 5th September. Challengers Manchester City will head to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday 4th September.

Meanwhile, newcomers Leicester City will be hoping to make their mark on the WSL having been promoted from the Women's Championship last season. They will be away to last season's promoted side Aston Villa.

Two other games will be played at men's stadiums as Tottenham will host Birmingham City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium whilst West Ham will travel down to the South Coast to play Brighton at the AmEx Stadium.

This season marks a change for the league with games being shown on Sky Sports for the first time in a historic TV deal. The three year deal is thought to be the biggest domestic television deal for a women's football league, with Sky set to show 35 games across the season. The BBC will also show 22 live games, with the remainder being broadcast for free on the FA Player.

The teams in this season's Women's Super League are:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Birmingham City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

